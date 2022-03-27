Weekly Numerology Prediction, March 27 to April 2: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 27, Sunday: Aries Need to Learn to be Careful, Libra Need to Keep Walking on Their Own Path

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Times could normally be spent in the company of friends or family members this week. The months gone by have probably been a bit hectic for you, and now all you want to do is take time out for yourself & relax. Try to analyze new situations or people in an unbiased manner. Avoid falling prey to people’s whims and fancies or you might end up spending a lot of unproductive time unnecessarily. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 25, Friday: Leo Should Introspect, Libra Should Take All Precautions For Their Wellbeing

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Philosophical activities related to the well-being of your loved ones would excite you and keep you tied up. Try to stick to routine activities this week and not deviate too much into unknown areas. People in the creative field might probably be able to sort out their confusions, and take an informed decision regarding the future. Be persistent about your opinions in life, especially those related to your work.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Unnecessary delays and hurdles in life could sometimes bog you down a bit. However, your optimism shall aid you in dealing with every situation practically & positively. Be open as far as communication of any kind is concerned, and you might put to rest certain doubts that people may have. Remember that sometimes it is important to walk off to disagree rather than to stay and disagree.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Wednesday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Changes on the professional front may compel you to rethink on some personal decisions that you would’ve taken. However, avoid getting preoccupied with trying to adjust to situations. Try to go with the flow and you might probably not even need to make an effort to fit in. Loved ones would be a bit difficult to handle and need to be dealt tactfully to avoid misunderstandings.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Shed the inhibitions and doubts that have clogged your mind for some time now. Try to look at instances that reinforce your belief in yourself and people and work around the same. Though confident, you might also sometimes need a word of praise to make you feel privileged and keep you going. Acknowledge the ability of people and appreciate their spirits and you might see the change in their attitude.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Mystery and the pursuit for happiness is something that have probably always grabbed your attention. You’ll also come across methods & people who would satiate your curiosity, and also share the passion that you have. Try not to delve deeper than required into someone else’s life or you’ll end up intruding on personal space. Your creativity might need a push to be able to reach the goal you have desired.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Wednesday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

The week ahead shall see you reaping the benefits of your hard work & practical approach to life. People connected to you might also come ahead and show their affection and care for you. However, try not to get carried away by the momentary feelings of others. Sometimes it is best to be independent than be dependent on people for their suggestions, thoughts or actions.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Anger can sometimes do the trick that probably request cannot. Nevertheless, be moderate as far as display of any negative emotions is concerned. The week might probably give you a chance to explore avenues that you have been oblivion to. People could come & go in your life, but the impression & learning that they leave behind can make them special in your life.

Lucky Days: Monday & Wednesday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Negotiating with people may not necessarily be your strong point, and this can lead to some kind of anxiety. Try to be honest about your discomfort, and you will be able to convince others more effectively. Financially the week might give some comfort and money would flow in from sources unexpected. Deal with difficult people compassionately, and they’ll end up idealizing you as a person.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Wednesday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.