Weekly Numerology Prediction: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read onAlso Read - Numerology Forecast for May: Here's Your Monthly Prediction by Astro-Numerologist

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

You may have to proceed with caution as far as official projects are concerned. Financial matters could also be the center of attention of all your activities this week. Try to establish connections with people in your field so that when the need arises, you can capitalize on your goodwill. You organizational skills would be highly appreciated by your colleagues, as well as seniors. Also Read - Numerology Prediction: Saturn Impact as Per Your Birthdate | Know How Shani Will Change Your Life in The Coming Days

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

The team & its collective gains may have always been something that you have always valued, and work towards. This particular trait of yours might make you an unelected leader in times of turbulence. You would also be able to do justice to the role assigned to you. However, avoid being too idealistic or preachy about your behavior or it will create irritation to others. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 24 to May 1: What’s in Store For You This Week?

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Your work responsibilities have been steadily increasing, allowing you no time to stop, and think about your actions. Try to consolidate the findings, and then only move ahead to avoid any kind of complications in the future. In relationships, it would be better to adjust, and compromise for harmonizing the atmosphere on a personal level. This would help you to relax your nerves, and get the much desired peace of mind.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

You would strive to move things in a straightforward & honest manner in intimate relationships. But sometimes it is better to adapt to the language the other person understands to get your point across more effectively, even if it means being a little harsh on the other person for a while. Be in control of the situation, rand use your resources to help yourself move forward consistently.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

New people in life may bring in new emotional experiences that would confuse you, and probably make you restless. Avoid being too sarcastic or skeptical about accepting change, and things will settle with time. Professionally, you would be able to get clarity of your goals, and other priorities in life. You might also be able to achieve sync or establish a common thread in your relationships.

Lucky Days: Thursday & Friday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Ambitions in life are important to keep one motivated to accomplish & succeed. However, excess of everything may not be too good. Try to contain your ambitions, and be a bit more realistic in life. This would also help you solve conflicts that have probably been arising between you & your loved ones. Make efforts to spend some time for leisure activities to help yourself1 lighten up.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Domestic issues might probably keep you on your toes during the first part of the week. You may even try hard to solve situations, and please everyone to avoid any complications in life. However, you’ll need to be extremely careful in your dealings, as one small error, and all of it might go haywire. Stay positive, and be tolerant when interacting with difficult people.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

If things went the way you had desired, than you probably might have given up living in a civilization long back and just traveled the globe. However, as of now it might be better to focus on personal relationships, and let go off the wanderer in your for some time. Channelize your efforts in the direction, and it’ll probably make things easier for you in the long run, also for people you care about.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Love has probably been playing hide & seek with you for quite some time now. Nevertheless, do not lose your faith, and you will be able to get what you have probably thought of for your future. Singles might be able to come across someone interesting this week. There would also be chances of a career shift this week that you might explore or look forward to.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.