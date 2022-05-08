Weekly Numerology Prediction, May 8 to May 14: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on:Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, May 1 to May 7: What’s in Store For You This Week?

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

You might probably feel moody and irritated due to the happenings at the work place. This would result in you not feeling the urge to do anything at all, even on a personal level. Avoid arguments, and do not let others bother you unnecessarily through their talks. This will help in maintaining domestic peace and harmony for the time being. Nurture your intimate relationships. Also Read - Numerology Forecast for May: Here's Your Monthly Prediction by Astro-Numerologist

Eventful Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

You might be trying to make your approach a little critical for yourself & others. This will help you focus on your actions more than ever before. Loved ones also assist you in matters related to professional life, and motivate you to move ahead. There is a sense of progress, which will make you feel closer to the realization of your accomplishments & dreams in life. Also Read - Numerology Prediction: Saturn Impact as Per Your Birthdate | Know How Shani Will Change Your Life in The Coming Days

Eventful Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Activities on the work and personal front shall keep you occupied throughout the week. There could be issues popping out every now & then, and leave you tired and dejected. However don’t lose hope, and approach things in a systematic manner to reach to definite conclusions. Try to be realistic about your judgments on the personal front, and then take a decision.

Eventful Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Activity in all phases of life is keeping you preoccupied & busy. However, you like this phase, and are enjoying working as it brings you closer to your goals. Sometimes you might find things getting a bit monotonous but do not fret, as they will be helpful to keep up the pace in life. Loved ones might offer beneficial insights as far as your work projects are concerned.

Eventful Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

Be a bit careful of people who say negative things behind your back at the work, especially those concerning your integrity. Put a stop to such idle gossip even if it means upsetting some people, and making them realize their errors. Try to avoid any kind of conflicts within the team at the appropriate time. Seniors might support you in your decisions & actions.

Eventful Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Things might appear to be more difficult than you might have imagined. Financial situation might also keep you on your toes. Take care of your health or depression might overtake your mental abilities for a while. You might be able to point out the real cause of your worry if you concentrate, and pay attention to the pattern of things taking shape in your mind.

Eventful Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

There probably are chances of conflicts arising out of trivial issues between people in a relationship. Students wanting to go abroad for future studies need to reconsider the places they might be applying to and reevaluate their prospects. Do not lose hope in your abilities & confidence even though the current situation may not be in your favor. Things could take a positive turn towards the latter part of the week.

Eventful Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Personal life may probably be progressing at a fast pace, leaving you no time to stop, think, and then move. There might also be confusions related to the intensity of some relationships that are troubling you or making you restless. Avoid getting carried away, and be careful about each step that you take. Career change could also be on your mind, and you would work towards the same.

Eventful Days: Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Work may keep you extra busy, and you may also not be happy with what you are doing. Try to take some time off for yourself, and resolve the conflicts within yourself. You might have been fair in your dealings with others. This quality in you has paid off in the form of appreciation & recognition by your colleagues at the work front.

Eventful Days: Monday & Thursday

