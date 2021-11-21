Weekly Numerology Prediction: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 21, Sunday: Gemini to Receive Rewards and Accolades, Scorpio Should Avoid Driving

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

'Compromise might not always be the solution to any disagreement' is probably what you think. However, if you plan to win people over, then a little compassion would go a long way in aiding you in your exploits. Try to patch with forgotten friends, and probably opposition, to get your peace of mind, and put to rest all kind of controversies. Money matters may get worked out by the end of the week.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Thursday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Take time off for yourself to implement the changes that can improve the standard of life that you are currently living. Obvious reactions to a particular issue may cause trouble between you & your beloved. Anticipate the problems that you come across while embarking on a new idea or thought. Try to grasp things with a pinch of salt, and not take them at face value.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Thursday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Try to achieve a harmony between the personal & professional domain so that your future plans can materialize. Spend some time with loved ones who might probably need your care and attention to walk forward in life. Your vocal expression of your feelings for your partner might put to rest any doubts that they have had about the relationship & its future.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Your self-esteem could get enhanced due to the kind of tactics you probably bring to any project, and turn the profit and loss balances. The overconfidence in you stemming from the capabilities of your team shall probably make you over-commit. However, it is always advisable to promise less, and deliver more. Ample occasions for networking might also be available.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Thursday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

There probably is contentment & happiness that pervades your personal life for the time being. However, try to better it further by bringing about changes that can enhance your professional life, as it is probably the key to the joy in your personal sphere. Additional responsibilities at work might keep you occupied, not allowing time for pleasure activities & socialization.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You might need to make things work for yourself rather than expecting others to come to your rescue. Try to be self-dependent, and ask for help from colleagues only if no other option is available. Your enthusiasm & spirit shall be able to capture the hearts of people that give you the motivation you probably lacked. Your original ideas may also earn you respect.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

You have probably weaved a very influential circle around yourself so that in times of need, you do not find yourself lonely. Try to develop the management capabilities that exist within you and explore them at the work place. This would probably heighten your chances of a promotion or change in nature of the job you’re currently involved in. Avoid too much speculation in personal matters!

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Thursday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Mistakes done in the past may probably make it difficult for you to concentrate on your life, and move ahead. Nevertheless, employ your logic, and not your sensitive side to get things going in your favor. There shall be opportunities at work that will help you prove your worth. Try not to let emotional attachments unnecessarily stand in the way of your achievements in life.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Wednesday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Sometimes people misunderstand the intentions behind you trying to dictate terms as being arrogant. However, you might probably be just directing things, as you know the situation and outcome better than anyone else. Try to be open to suggestions, and give others a chance to say their part, in all matters. The week might probably end with the success of your efforts and leadership capabilities.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday & Saturday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.