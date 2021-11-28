Weekly Numerology Prediction: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Numerology: How Your Phone Wallpaper Can Bring Luck, Love, And Money in Your Life

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month}

Sitting idle, and enjoying the fruits of someone else's labor may not exactly be your idea of a perfect life. You'll probably need to be a part of the entire process to enjoy the results. Try to supervise things and channelize the energies of others in the right direction so that they do not commit the same mistakes you already have. Your listening skills may pay off when dealing with hyperactive individuals.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Wednesday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

You may feel a little disturbed looking at the direction in which your life is progressing at the moment. However, there have been brilliant flashes of light, but instances of darkness might also be high. Try to ask for help & advice of people who have undergone this transitional phase, and keep your calm on check. Family members may also probably add their concerns to your distress.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Wednesday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Avoid trying to change peoples’ opinion about you at work, as they might probably not understand the basis of your actions. Nevertheless, be nice to people who oppose you, and things may take a different turn in the end. Try to constantly upgrade and reinvent yourself and you will be able to put to rest the doubts people have about your management capabilities.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

You seem to act like a human magnet that attracts people of all sorts to it. The kind of assortment that you have of friends & well-wishers around you may probably make you envy a lot of people. Try not to get too confident about your charm or you might lose the innocence that exists within you, and draw people to you. Work on sharpening your knowledge if you plan to be in the limelight always.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Wednesday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

You may feel a sudden surge of energy that has been enveloping you since quite some time now. Your intuitions may also probably indicate a positive turn around in life that will help you achieve what you deserve. Leave things to the almighty, and go ahead without thinking about immediate returns. Beware of people at work who try to create unnecessary trouble for you.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Wednesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Your compassion and consideration may earn you a lot of smiles from people. They seem to walk hand in hand with you on the explorations in life. This might probably give you a feeling of being better prepared than you ever were about the consequences. Try not to take too many chances to twist things in a particular direction. Go with the flow, and you will be able to make the ride easy.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

There would be times in life when reactions of people, especially within your family, may not exactly be the way you had initially perceived them to be. Try to adopt a middle path and avoid being rigid about the way to the destination. The latter part of the week shall probably accord you the position of a mentor for people who are generally less competent than you in logic.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Wednesday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

You will feel privileged by the respect others probably shower you with. Your comments at work could also probably make a substantial difference to the project that you are currently involved in. Try to understand that life is a boomerang; you would be able to get as much as you give to it. There might be minor disappointments related to money matters towards the end of the week, be wary.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

You’ll probably enjoy the learning process that you are currently undergoing in person, as well as professional life. Try to implement your knowledge in real life after understanding the workings of the world. People who are romantically involved with someone might be able to surprise their loved ones with the change in their approach towards the relationship. Avoid cluttering your house with too many material possessions, and allow room for minimalism to enter.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Friday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.