Weekly Numerology Prediction, September 4 to September 10: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what's in store for you this week. Read on:

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Understanding Kaal Chakra: How You Can Attract More Money in Present And Future, Expert Speaks!

The past few days may have been hectic but it’s time to get a sigh of relief now. Things would start showing up on the professional front. The restlessness, which you may have been experiencing in the past, could disappear and give you clarity of thought. You could also receive appreciation for your effort on the personal front. Try to interact more with people to gain an insight into their thoughts. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 25, Thursday: Leos Should Not Invest in Business Today, Economic Condition Will be Better Than Before For Pisceans

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

Teamwork & dedication may help in resolving issues at work and make the week favorable for you. Try and share the appreciation you receive for your accomplishments with your colleagues and they might go out of the way to do things for you. Avoid taking important career decisions in this week if you can and postpone till times are a bit more favorable. People in relationships could experience a steady feeling in their relations.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

Planning things to the bare minimum has been your forte and this is what will probably see your through this week. Unexpected circumstances could spring up and you would be better prepared than others on the professional front. This preparation can be credited to your strong anticipation qualities. People in the field of research and analysis might be able to achieve the results of their findings.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Unlike your usual behaviour, there are chances that you will be more emotional in taking decisions, which would require practicality. Try to be a little less sensitive to the unfair demands of your colleagues on the work front. If one want to be successful in the professional world than emotions should be kept at bay. Loved ones might be a bit difficult to handle but your frankness will win them over.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

The financial situation could become better as the days pass. The efforts put in by you on the work front could show results. This would result in a steady phase, which may continue throughout the entire week. Imagination if practical and achievable can be beneficial. Try to envision things weighing their negative qualities more aptly and you might be able to achieve what you desire.

Lucky Days: Monday and Tuesday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

People wanting to travel since a long time may be able to fulfill their wishes. Whereas, those planning to travel can see their plans getting materialized. Loved ones will lend their support and enthusiasm to your plans and make things easier to enjoy. Results on the work front, the way you always wanted it to be might see the light of the day. Old friends might get in touch adding cheery to the cake.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

The ride this week is probably full of twists and turns. Things could get to the finish line and not be completed and things not aiming at a conclusion may take off. Try and keep your patience and enjoy the ride. The almighty probably might have better plans for you, so keep the faith. Remember that time is the best healer. On the domestic front things look likely to get resolved and sorted out.

Lucky Days: Wednesday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

Loose ends are probably getting tied up and new horizons opening up for you this week. You might be able to focus more on your career, which you have probably been neglecting since a long time now. Opportunities offering you changes and creative satisfaction would appear on the scene, making it a smooth transition for you. Try and control your finances and save a little for times to come.

Lucky Days: Monday, Tuesday & Saturday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

It’s probably party time for you as the month and timelines for your goals comes to an end. Your toil and hard work may be noticed and your sincerity would be visible from the results. There might be instances where you might be able to connect with like-minded people in a social gathering, which might lead to fruitful partnerships in the long run. Be optimistic about your approach to comments of negative individuals.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday