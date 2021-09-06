Weekly Numerology Prediction: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 6: Monday Blues Will Hit Aries, Libra And Pisces

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th in any month} Also Read - Weekly Horoscope 06 to 12 September 2021: Know What Future Brings For You This Week ! Watch Video

You might probably want to keep your plans as a surprise for your partner, and not let the cat out of the bag. However, sometimes such plans could backfire leaving no room for setting things back on track. Avoid taking things too much for granted, and inform people about your proceedings. Health may be a cause of concern if you take up more than you are able to chew. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 5, Sunday: Gemini Should Control Their Expenses, Sagittarius Will Get Relief From Financial Burden

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

You might feel the need to organize things in a better manner before they get out of your immediate control. Colleagues at work may support you in your actions, and help you to be well prepared for any mishap. Be steady with your efforts and do not let challenges intimidate you to take impulsive actions. You would probably hear positive feedback from your seniors, and also get recognition for your work.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You may need to perceive the unseen, and have a contingency plan ready if you want things to settle down in life. It is always beneficial to have a backup ready in case the original plan crashes or develops complexities. Personal health issues need to be addressed more carefully and sorted out. Try to use alternative ways of arriving at a preconceived situation, and you’ll be amazed at the results.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

There is a lot of work to be taken care of and a lot to be put in place before you take a break for yourself. Yet, sometimes it is better to stop and analyze things before you take the next step ahead, so that chances of failing are negligible. Friends might come to your aid in difficult times, and encourage you in your efforts. Partnerships may need to be evaluated carefully before finalizing.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

You may sometimes feel agitated and frustrated when work does not progress at the pace you want it to be. Nevertheless, your commitment to better things in life for you and all, keeps you moving ahead with dedication, bravely facing the hurdles. There may be chances of socializing and forming advantageous business alliances towards the latter part of the week.

Lucky Days: Sunday & Monday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

You generally like to be a free bird when it comes to making decisions related to the professional arena. However, sometimes it is beneficial to have other people’s opinions even if you do not want to necessarily follow it. Be open to new ideas, new people, new ways of life and new opinions if you want to progress in life. There might be some disappointments related to the personal sphere of life.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

The start sometimes might be full of obstacles but once these are overcome, then the ride becomes smooth and enjoyable. You would probably need to keep your calm and concentrate more on the ride and future goals. People in a relationship could feel the need to spend more time with their partners and understand their priorities in life, if they plan to take the relation ahead.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

The week ahead might go smoothly except for a few minor hitches here and there. Situations at the work front may get a little tense due to certain legal developments. Employ your patience and be compassionate in sorting out these issues. Sometimes in life, things don’t appear the way they are and people might also fall prey to circumstances. Be tolerant towards all kinds of people in life.

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Things on the career front might progress slowly for people in the creative field. You may also feel a sense of restlessness, which can make you a little less confident. However, gather up your courage, and take the reins of life in your hands. Your ‘never say die’ spirit shall be able to see you through these testing times. There are chances of financial gain towards the latter part of the week.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

