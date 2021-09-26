Weekly Numerology Prediction: Looking forward to a new week? If you are someone who believes in the power of numerology, then we have renowned celebrity Astro-numerologists Sanjay B Jumaani and Jhernna S Jumaani to predict what’s in store for you this week. Read on!Also Read - Is Your Name Lucky For You? Find Out.

Number 1 {SUN}: {Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th in any month} Also Read - Numerology: Which House Number is Lucky For You?

An easy and comfortable time ahead in professional life might probably greet you this week. Trivial conflicts & minor arguments that have been the obstacles in your way to success could probably vanish away without much thought. Loved ones would be compassionate towards your decisions, endeavors & ideologies. They may also support them even if they had not agreed to it in the first instance. Also Read - Numerology: How to Decode Someone's Personality by Day of Birth

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 2 {MOON} {Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th in any month}

It could probably be the right time to gear up & showcase your talents to the world. There may have been misunderstandings in the past related to your intentions. However, restlessness within you may not let you be at peace till you have achieved & accomplished the challenges posed to you. There can be an ample amount of progress, which could make you feel closer to the realization of your goals in life.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 3 {JUPITER} {Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th in any month}

You have been fair in your dealings with others. This quality in you has probably paid off in the form of appreciation & recognition by your colleagues at the work front. As a consequence of which, you’ll probably see your dreams turning into reality. These positive signs should help you get things into perspective, and plan for a better tomorrow. Try & utilize this phase of life to your benefit.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 4 {URANUS} {Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st in any month}

Financial matters could probably be put to rest & settled for the time being due to your consistent effort. The week ahead looks lively, and can provide you with ample opportunities to make things work for you in the personal domain as well. Keep yourself updated with the latest developments on the work place to avoid any kind of miscommunication between you and your management.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 5 {MERCURY} {those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd in any month}

You might eventually be able to achieve a balance between your personal and professional life effectively. This would pleasantly surprise your loved ones and make them feel closer to you. Try to establish connections with people who can be beneficial for your future, and guide you in the path towards success. You might also feel peace within, and be able to properly synchronize your thoughts & ideas.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Thursday

Number 6 {VENUS} {those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th in any month}

Keep an eye open for people who are talking behind your back, and cooking up false stories. You may otherwise have to regret your indifference, and go back to square one. Loved ones will also lend their support & cooperation. Try to take some time off for yourself, and resolve the conflicts within you. Be extra careful with monetary dealings. The latter part of the week looks better, signaling a positive sign.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Number 7 {NEPTUNE} {those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th in any month}

Your efforts at building a team at work & working hand in hand, complementing each other, might finally pay off. The bitter competition that probably existed, and ruined the progress of things may be in your control. You might experience a smooth upward transition this week as far as matters related to the heart are concerned. Domestic matters could also get sorted out between family members.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday

Number 8 {SATURN} {those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th in any month}

There may be a possibility of experiencing a small roadblock on the path of success during the first half of the week. However, things might get rolling by themselves, allowing you the freedom of executing things your way. Try to evaluate aspects from a different perspective when dealing with loved ones. Do not allow yourself to get swayed away by people who do not know what they are speaking.

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Number 9 {MARS} {those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th in any month}

Activities of all kinds, in all phases of life, are keeping you preoccupied & busy. There could be some serious issues that might bring with them a bit of stress. However, you probably like this phase and are enjoying the toil as it brings you closer to your goals. Colleagues at the workplace would attempt to hinder you in your work. Nevertheless, your dedication and sincerity might be able to see you through the testing times.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Success is a blend of good fortune and hard work.