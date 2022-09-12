Weekly Tarot Predictions From September 12-18: As the Sun offers life selflessly, likewise the Sun Zodiac Guided messages offer guidance to sign off what one’s intuitions already indicated. As the week commences today, and just for that confirmation from the universe, Melbourne based Tarot card reader and Psychic medium Kinnari Raval picks her divination cards to connect and convey – what is hidden in her Tarot Cards for all the Sun Zodiacs.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 12, Monday: Cancerians Should Avoid Arguments, Scorpios Should Control Their Anger

Aries: Transformation has begun its rollout for you. Be prepared and approachable as the likelihood of consultation with experts is forecasted. A dissolution of something is merely a new opening.

Taurus : Be attentive to the opportunities, demonstrate courage proceed as per plans. Surely you will celebrate the success and enjoy the journey. This week heal yourself to allow growth and remember to see the goodness in others.

Gemini : New inspirational ideas bringing about the difference are indicated. A moment of stress for some, whereas collaboration for others. You are supported by different Universal channels and energies to safely move forward. The need is to ask for it to receive it.

Cancer : It is essential at times to release the barriers of agitation for support and progress. This week's task can easily be accomplished with external support. Acknowledging the support that is readily available will become the reason for steady progress and may aid in solving the mysteries.

Leo : An urge to see the unseen or follow the inexperienced sometimes renders stress and undesirable impacts on the mind, body and soul leaving one in distress. It is advised that you continue the steady actions for the new ventures while focussing on the current project at the same time.

Virgo : Travel plans are on the horizon. Show readiness for what is there for your best. A lot of plans and discussions with thinking are shown during this week. Pay Careful attention to the new collaborations that take place.

Libra : Just an appropriate time to plan a travel to detox yourself and have mental relaxation. Also indicating a requirement to embrace Nature and respect the life cycle. Many may be undergoing a mental pressure and should seek guidance from the light.

Scorpio : Love your inner self and experience the childlike personality you carry. Schedule yourself to allow time for your dreams and desires. Think something beyond what you see to be able to relish the fruits.

Sagittarius : On fight or flight mode, many rebelled against certain situations and some tuned into the music from the flute. Be assertive about your desires. Being candid and displaying the strength to stand will shower the divine blessings.

Capricorn : The dreamcatcher necessitates you to dream. Be creative in your dream as It's the perfect timing. Take action for what is needing your attention and soon witness the buds from your actioned inspirations.

Aquarius : Release unworthy. By staying optimistic and connected to the heavenly energies an ending of a certain situation is highlighted with a surge in wisdom. Be positive and receptive to the Divine contribution to abundance.

: Release unworthy. By staying optimistic and connected to the heavenly energies an ending of a certain situation is highlighted with a surge in wisdom. Be positive and receptive to the Divine contribution to abundance. Pisces: The aim you have needs self-actions. With your intellect and active contribution, you may attract opportunities. Utilise the resources you already carry and Partnership is indicated.