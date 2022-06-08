Planning to go on a date with your prospective life partner and don’t know what outfit to wear to make an impactful impression? Then you should read this. Kalpesh Shah, Founder & CEO, MyPandit & team of Astrologers suggest the colours you can wear to attract your prospective life partner according to Vedic Astrology. These suggestions are based on the sun sign (Zodiac signs) and their basic nature.Also Read - Numerology Tips For Marriage: How To Find Perfect Partner Based on Your Birthdate
Aries (Fire Sign)
Cardinal nature
Ruling planet: Mars represents courage, energy, passion
Sign colour: Red
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Orange, Yellow
Taurus (Earth Sign)
Fixed nature
Ruling planet: Venus represents Love, romance, intimacy
Sign colour: Pink, White
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Green, Brown, Woody
Gemini (Air Sign)
Mutable nature
Ruling planet: Mercury represents basic intellect, communication, presentation skills
Sign colour: Green, Light yellow
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Light Pink, Green, Wood colour
Cancer (Water Sign)
Cardinal nature
Ruling planet: Moon represents mind, emotions, thoughts
Sign colour: Silver, Off white
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Maroon, Purple
Leo (Fire Sign)
Fixed nature
Ruling planet: Sun represents leadership, authority, ambitions
Sign colour: Orange, Dark Orange, Gold
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Dark purple, Yellow
Virgo (Earth Sign)
Mutable nature
Ruling planet: Mercury represents communication, presentation
Sign colour: Green, Brown, Woody
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Black, Grey, Dark brown
Libra (Air Sign)
Cardinal nature
Ruling planet: Venus represents Love, romance, intimacy
Sign colour: Pastel colours, Light Pink
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Dark Blue, Turquoise
Scorpio (Water Sign)
Fixed nature
Ruling planet: Mars represents courage, energy, passion
Sign colour: Maroon, Purple
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Sea-green, Aqua blue, Light lavender,
Sagittarius (Fire Sign)
Mutable nature
Ruling planet: Jupiter represents knowledge, wisdom, prosperity
Sign colour: Dark purple, Yellow
Compatible colour to attract your prospective life partner: Red
Capricorn (Earth)
Cardinal nature
Ruling planet: Saturn represents hard work, consistency,
Sign colour: Black, Grey, Dark brown
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Pink, White
Aquarius (Air Sign)
Fixed nature
Ruling planet: Saturn represents patience, hard work, consistency,
Sign colour: Dark Blue, Turquoise
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Green, Light yellow
Pisces (Water Sign)
Mutable nature
Ruling planet: Jupiter represents spirituality, in-depth knowledge
Sign colour: Sea-green, Aqua blue, Light lavender,
Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Silver, White