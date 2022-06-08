Planning to go on a date with your prospective life partner and don’t know what outfit to wear to make an impactful impression? Then you should read this. Kalpesh Shah, Founder & CEO, MyPandit & team of Astrologers suggest the colours you can wear to attract your prospective life partner according to Vedic Astrology. These suggestions are based on the sun sign (Zodiac signs) and their basic nature.Also Read - Numerology Tips For Marriage: How To Find Perfect Partner Based on Your Birthdate

Aries (Fire Sign)

Cardinal nature

Ruling planet: Mars represents courage, energy, passion

Sign colour: Red

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Orange, Yellow

Taurus (Earth Sign)

Fixed nature

Ruling planet: Venus represents Love, romance, intimacy

Sign colour: Pink, White

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Green, Brown, Woody

Gemini (Air Sign)

Mutable nature

Ruling planet: Mercury represents basic intellect, communication, presentation skills

Sign colour: Green, Light yellow

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Light Pink, Green, Wood colour

Cancer (Water Sign)

Cardinal nature

Ruling planet: Moon represents mind, emotions, thoughts

Sign colour: Silver, Off white

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Maroon, Purple

Leo (Fire Sign)

Fixed nature

Ruling planet: Sun represents leadership, authority, ambitions

Sign colour: Orange, Dark Orange, Gold

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Dark purple, Yellow

Virgo (Earth Sign)

Mutable nature

Ruling planet: Mercury represents communication, presentation

Sign colour: Green, Brown, Woody

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Black, Grey, Dark brown

Libra (Air Sign)

Cardinal nature

Ruling planet: Venus represents Love, romance, intimacy

Sign colour: Pastel colours, Light Pink

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Dark Blue, Turquoise

Scorpio (Water Sign)

Fixed nature

Ruling planet: Mars represents courage, energy, passion

Sign colour: Maroon, Purple

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Sea-green, Aqua blue, Light lavender,

Sagittarius (Fire Sign)

Mutable nature

Ruling planet: Jupiter represents knowledge, wisdom, prosperity

Sign colour: Dark purple, Yellow

Compatible colour to attract your prospective life partner: Red

Capricorn (Earth)

Cardinal nature

Ruling planet: Saturn represents hard work, consistency,

Sign colour: Black, Grey, Dark brown

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Pink, White

Aquarius (Air Sign)

Fixed nature

Ruling planet: Saturn represents patience, hard work, consistency,

Sign colour: Dark Blue, Turquoise

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Green, Light yellow

Pisces (Water Sign)

Mutable nature

Ruling planet: Jupiter represents spirituality, in-depth knowledge

Sign colour: Sea-green, Aqua blue, Light lavender,

Compatible colours to attract your prospective life partner: Silver, White