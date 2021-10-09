Alphabets and numbers are two eyes of numerology that help in shaping up the personality, psychology, and events of human life. Although each letter of the name has an impact on a person, however, the ‘first letter of the name’ is like the captain of the ship and has the most impact on a person and overshadows its impact on humans. If the first letter of your name is:Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 9, Saturday: These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Face Challenges Head-on And Emerge Winners

A: They are a combination of intelligence, ambition, discipline, and reliability. They make obvious good administrators. These sensitive individuals are courageous and generous. Their stubborn and opinionated mindset shifts between positive or negative.

B: These people have an honest, loyal, peace-loving, spiritual and sensitive outlook. Despite being friendly, understanding and observing, these talented people are secretive, moody and quarrelsome.

C: They are naturally intuitive. These inspiring people are optimistic and mischievous. Their strength supports their administrational qualities. They can be expressive and outspoken.

D: Bold, determined, authoritative and diligent workers, they get popular in their practicality, orderliness and unassuming manner. While being opinionated gets worse with stubbornness, their shrewdness is their double-edged sword.

E: They have a sense of spirituality and perceptiveness. Passion and versatility meet ambitions. Their restless & free nature gives wings to their wanderlust. Their personality has a dual & secretive nature. A friendly nature supports these originally born entertainers.

F: Their courage, strength and confidence are impressive, like their goal-oriented, self-sacrificing and responsible stance. These warm, loyal and god-fearing people handle administration well. They can be melancholic. Many hate their stubborn and interfering temperament.

G: These determined and confident people work methodically. Their affectionate, self-sacrificing & tolerant nature makes them pleasant. Despite lazy thinking and distrust, these innovative and introspective visionaries are clairvoyants.

H: These well-balanced people can be caring and excellent organisers. Though creative and original, cautiousness makes them sceptics. Their self-indulgence is unpleasant. Despite being intuitive and independent, self-doubt and money mishandling gets them.

I: These expressive and hardworking individuals live an emotional and considerate life. Their good taste has an artistic touch. They are a steadfast idealist. These impulsive and deep-thinking romantics can be overdramatic too.

J: These dignified individuals are friendly, honest, and reliable. Though indecisive, their originality, enthusiasm and self-confidence are their saving grace. These talented and intelligent people make good administrators. Of course, their extreme nature and ego are unbearable.

K: Such helpful and popular individuals have a creative and popular streak. Many trusts their intuition. These emotional and protective beings live in an imaginary and nervous world.

L: These intelligent folks are quite determined and hardworking. Good memory makes them great taskmasters and achievers. Their honest nature comes with generosity and friendliness. These emotional travellers seek adventure.

M: Such people are hugely reputed to be intelligent, industrious, and responsible. Their aesthetic and practical nature makes them good organisers. Their strong-will nature leads them to stubbornness. Such shrewd people have a moody side and worry a lot, apart from dealing with life’s changes.

N: One can call them creatively unconventional. They are powerful, sympathetic and intuitive. They do not win hearts easily courtesy of their extreme moods. Their opinionated nature is disadvantageous. These pleasure-seekers face health issues and can repeat mistakes.

O: Characterised by their patience, willpower, and skillfulness, they have an aesthetic side. Their financial knowledge is respectable, while their conservative nature overwhelms them. Despite jealousy & moodiness, these emotional individuals are high on morals and privacy.

P: Spiritualism defines them. These good orators utilise their talents and intelligence. Their generosity borders on squandering. Skilled at administration, their level-headedness and clarity are impressive. Their aloof nature makes them secretive. They are fearless yet impatient individuals.

Q: These dreamers have an outspoken and authoritative nature. They are eternally doubtful and confused. Their mysterious behaviour creates misunderstanding and gossip. These talkative people are excellent orators. Their unstable existence swings between the physical and spiritual world.

R: The inspiring folks live a lively and ambitious life, despite bad memory. These confident and emotional people use their inborn understanding and gentle nature to help others. They believe in hard work, perseverance, and sacrifice. Their critical and non-tolerant nature is unacceptable.

S: Such people are naturally vocal and passionate. Their charismatic nature is influential, though their moodiness is offensive. They are emotional, devoted and loving. You notice them enthusiastically encourage others, despite dualism and extremism. They always work on their success and self-esteem.

T: Power and spirituality define them. Their dynamism has a touch of decisiveness. That is why they make good counsellors. They are protective and are sacrificing. These sensitive souls thrive on love, affection, and friendship. Their stubbornness leads them to aggressiveness and extremism.

U: Thoughtfulness, courage and loyalty define them. Observation makes them good learners. Their creative, hard work& intuitive intelligence are a highlight. Their selfishness, defiance and wavering mind are dampening. Their charm & financial security are their high point though.

V: Their friendly nature is backed by loyalty. Fear of God makes them spiritual & insightful. They work good observation and imagination. They are a blend of energy, hard work, knowledge and efficiency. These eccentric &unpredictable individuals are opinionated and possessive.

W: These tolerant and determined people certainly are adaptable, affectionate, and expressive. They are intelligent, intuitive, and creative. Their conversational and involvement skills are high. Despite superficial behaviour, their charisma wins the heart. They love to travel and have adventures.

X: This rewards the person with personal magnetism and natural charm It gives sensuality and helps in gaining public recognition. It can symbolize sacrificing oneself to a cause or belief. These person needs a more settled lifestyle than it appears.

Y: These mild-mannered and intuitive individuals are high on intelligence and ambition. They seem aloof and insecure. Yet their courage and independent spirit make an impact like their stylish look.

Z: The natural mediators have intelligence, optimism, and dynamism. Everyone loves their compassionate nature. Opportunism, stubbornness, nervousness, a love for comfort & impulsiveness are their negatives.

Tips to Boost Your Luck as Per Your Name:

Each English alphabet has an analogous equivalent in mystically powerful runic alphabets as well. Keeping runic alphabets as per your first letter of name help in boosting the luck and fortunes of a person. Each of these alphabets both carries positive and negative effects on a person. No alphabet can ever be only good or only bad. As an essential remedy, we must accept our name letters as it is and seek to modify our life based on the same Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 8, Friday: Luck Will Favour Cancer And Sagittarius Today