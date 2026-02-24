Home

Astrology

What is Holashtak? Significance of Lunar Eclipse during Holashtak; What to do and what not to do

What is Holashtak? Significance of Lunar Eclipse during Holashtak; What to do and what not to do

This year in 2026, lunar eclipse will occur close to Holashtak, the inward nature of the period becomes stronger. Here's what to do and what not to do during this time.

A lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) occurring during Holashtak is considered spiritually powerful by many believers. Since both events are seen as sensitive or intense periods in the Hindu calendar, their overlap is believed to amplify spiritual energy. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer at NumroVani, shares details about Holashtak.

What is Holashtak?

Holashtak is the eight days before Holika Dahan, traditionally seen as a time of transition rather than initiation. In 2026, Holashtak begins on February 24 and continues until March 3. These days are considered spiritually sensitive because the atmosphere is believed to be unsettled. Instead of starting something new, this period encourages consolidation, reflection and preparation for future.

Significance of a Lunar Eclipse During Holashtak

This year in 2026, lunar eclipse will occur close to Holashtak, the inward nature of the period becomes stronger. Eclipses heighten emotional awareness and bring hidden concerns on the surface. Combined with Holashtak, this creates a phase where observation works better than action. Decisions taken during this time may be influenced by temporary emotional shifts, so patience usually proves wiser than urgency.

What to Do During This Period?

This window is well-suited for reflection, prayer and correction. It’s a good time to review plans, complete pending work and bring order to routines that may have slipped. Acts of charity, spiritual practice and quiet discipline align well during this period.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What to Avoid During Holashtak and Eclipse Phase?

This period is not considered ideal for weddings, new business ventures, new purchase, property deals or major financial commitments. Emotional confrontations and impulsive decisions are also better postponed. It’s not that such actions are forbidden, but they tend to benefit from clearer timing once the period passes.

Holashtak with an eclipse does not signal negativity. It simply encourages pause. When used for reflection rather than reaction, it often prepares the ground for steadier beginnings once the period ends.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.