What is Ikigai? Check Numerology-Based Ikigai Practices For Each Birth Number

What is Ikigai and how to discover you Ikigai? Here are some Numerology-based Ikigai practices to follow as per your birthdate.

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that refers to the purpose of your life – a purpose that motivates you every day to keep going and gives your life meaning. The term “Iki” means “life”, and “gai” means “value” or “worth”. The concept finds its roots in Okinawa, Japan, the island which is known all over the world for having one of the highest rates of longevity. Ikigai has gained great popularity in the Western world as a framework for personal development, an improved sense of fulfillment, and overall well-being.

As we learn the importance of detachment from the outcomes and the practice selfless action to achieve our end goals in the Bhagavad Gita, the principles from Ikigai can be seen as a modern-day adaptation of these sacred teachings. It helps us to lead a life driven by ambition, intent, greater health, and improved emotional abilities.

Based on the ancient science of Numerology, these are the Ikigai practices that each birth number can follow to live a purpose-driven and healthy life.

Number 1: Start small

Known for your high ambitions and terrific leadership skills, you are habituated to setting goals humanly impossible to achieve. If you want to make it big in life, your Ikigai should be to start small and set achievable goals.

People with birth number 2 may struggle with self-confidence and refuse to make a change until they hit the rock bottom. Learn to assert yourself, put yourself out there, and take action before it’s too late.

The tendency to get distracted mid-task deviates from its attainment. To avoid getting stuck in life, your Ikigai should be to learn to focus and solely stick to one goal until completion.

You are practical and systematic. However, your love for your comfort zone prevents you from evolving. Learning to adapt and innovate in life will allow you to be more creative, successful, and resourceful.

People with birth number 5 can be restless, impulsive, and lack stability. It also reflects in their profession and relationships. The practice of grounding yourself and developing long-term discipline will not only improve you as an individual but also raise your career graph.

Your innate nurturing and caring abilities ensure you cross oceans for those who wouldn’t cross a puddle for you. Protect yourself from a lot of tears and heartbreaks. Your Ikigai should be to set healthy boundaries in every sphere of your life.

Unexpressed emotions and not taking the initiative to crack conversations keep you isolated and steal career opportunities. Just practicing the art of interacting with others and cultivating empathy for their needs can work wonders for your overall contentment and happiness levels.

You are a go-getter. But you don’t deem anyone worthy enough to consider their advice or opinions. As a result, your relationships suffer. Your Ikigai principle should be to ditch this attitude and embrace some humility.

Brimming with compassion and empathy, you are prone to attracting others’ negative energy and drain out. Filtering your social circle to eliminate toxic friends, partners or family members can help to maintain sanity.

