What is Pushya Nakshatra 2023 And When to Buy Gold, Silver And Other Auspicious Items to Seek Blessings of Maa Laxmi?

On the day of Pushya Nakshatra, people often engage in various auspicious activities, including shopping, to celebrate and worship Maa Lakshmi. It typically occurs once every 27 days in the lunar calendar.

Diwali is around the corner and is considered a very auspicious time for shopping and starting a new business. But before Diwali, there is Pushya Nakshatra, which is falling on two days of 4th and 5th of November 2023. Pushya Nakshatra is considered auspicious in Hindu astrology, and many people believe that performing activities, including shopping, during this time can bring good luck and blessings. The significance of this day and its association with shopping is rooted in Hindu traditions and beliefs.

Significance of Shopping in Pushya Nakshatra

Pushya Nakshatra is one of the 27 Nakshatras (lunar constellations) in Vedic astrology. The constellations keep changing every day. Pushya Nakshatra occurs every 27th day. Its name is based on the date on which it occurs. For example, if it falls on Monday, then it will be known as Som Pushya Nakshatra.

Pushya Nakshatra is permanent, hence any item purchased on this day is considered auspicious. It is also known as Tishya (means an auspicious constellation) and Anmrejya (means the constellation worshipped by the gods).

The fall of Pushya Nakshatra before Diwali is considered very auspicious. This year, the day will remain from around 8 am on Saturday 4th November till 10 am on the next day i.e. Sunday, 5th November. It is believed to be a favourable time for initiating new ventures, investments and making purchases.

Auspicious Items to Buy in Pushya Nakshatra

Since there is a positive influence of Jupiter, Saturn and Moon, making big investments or buying gold, silver, iron, books, clothes and other useful purchases are considered fortunate and profitable. The Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, Maa Lakshmi, is often associated with Pushya Nakshatra. Devotees believe that buying gold and silver on this day attracts the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring that wealth and prosperity enter one’s life. Also, Pushya Nakshatra is particularly beneficial for those who want to start a new business

It’s important to keep in mind that the constellation is considered inauspicious for marriage. According to Hindu beliefs, Nakshastra is cursed by Lord Brahama, hence any marriage-related work should not be done during these days.

