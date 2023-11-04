Home

Shani Margi is a phenomena in which Saturn turns direct and its journey in the retrograde motion. This is a huge astrological event and means a lot for the world and each zodiac sign.

What is Shani Margi (Saturn Direct), Its Astrological Impact on Each Zodiac Sign And What it Means For the World

Saturn is one of the most dreaded planets in astrology. However, it is imperative to understand Saturn is lord of the 10th House (Profession) and 11th House (Gain & Wish Fulfilment) in Kaal Purush Kundali (KPC). Furthermore, it is also one of the slowest planets and takes 2.5 years to transit from one sign to another.

When Saturn Turns Direct or What is Shani Margi?

Saturn will become directly on Nov 4, 2023, and it has been in retrograde motion since June this year.

What Does it Mean For the World?

This direct motion of Saturn in its own sign i.e. Aquarius is going to be a time of reaping the results of past deeds. If one has done good deeds, then get ready and this is the time to reap benefits out of it. This transit of Saturn is synergistically seen with other planets and upcoming transits, which may see many exposes of public figures (or scams) coming out and this would shock the nation.

Globally, the world may lose its top leadership across countries. This transit may also see some unprecedented decisions by governments and the world will evolve with newer technological innovations and developments.

The coming few years are going to be quite instrumental for space tech as the world may witness unimaginable developments on this front and contact with aliens also seems on the cards.

What Does it Mean for Each Zodiac Sign?

Aries: Financial progress may see unprecedented growth, however, one needs to be cautious about getting over casual on the relationship front.

Taurus: The current transit will demand more rigorous and genuine effort from all walks of life. One needs to be careful of the health of parents and family members.

Gemini: Saturn’s direct transit may boost spiritual growth and self-confidence, although relationships with younger siblings may not remain positive.

Cancer: Cancerians should be extremely cautious to avoid mishaps and unexpected expenses. One also needs to indulge self in some mood booster self-care ritual.

Leo: Saturn may cause relationship issues, but hard work can solve them. Self-employed can see new growth avenues and collaboration opportunities.

Virgo: The current transit demands urgent deliberation on work and wellbeing and one needs to maintain a healthy balance between both.

Libra: Saturn may cause relationship and education issues, especially for students. One needs to be careful about words being spoken as the chances of unnecessary misunderstanding are high.

Scorpio: Saturn will bring Scorpio relief, but success will demand hard labour in the right direction.

Sagittarius: Saturn may promote self-confidence, which makes for hard work and wonderful times. A family trip is possible.

Capricorn: This Saturn tells Capricorns to cut costs as unexpected expenses may arise. Maintaining familial bonds may take more effort.

Aquarius: Saturn in Aquarius may ease problems. Aquarius must emphasize their health and work harder to strengthen their marriages. Laziness may occur. Prioritize your health and strive harder to build your marriage.

Pisces: Pisces may incur unexpected medical bills and legal troubles. Overcoming these obstacles requires perseverance and hard work.

