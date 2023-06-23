Home

Why Has Jacqueline Fernandez Changed Her Name’s Spelling? Numerologist Speaks

Jacqueliene Fernandez's name change on her official Instagram caused a stir on the internet, and here's what the expert has to stay about it:

Bollywood stars sometimes alter the way their name is spelt or their name itself for numerological purposes. Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao exhibit this pattern. Jacqueliene Fernandez is the most recent celebrity to follow this trend. The actress has expanded her name by an additional ‘e’. Her name will thereafter be spelt Jacqueliene Fernandez. Her fans reacted to the name change on Instagram and quickly reacted to the post.

Importance And Significance of Name in Life

A person becomes his name; by his name, he attains greatness. – Atharvaveda (19.32.4). This conveys the belief that a person’s name is significant and can influence their destiny and achievements. It implies that one’s name carries a certain energy and resonance that can shape their identity and path in life.

Furthermore, the classics such as Gautam Dharmsutra, Kalpa Sastras, Rigveda and others have a mention of Samskara (directly or indirectly) and the name also forms a type of samskara itself.

Numerological Parameters of Extra E in Jacqueline Fernandez

Originally, as per Chaldean numerology and zero numerology principles, Jacqueline was added to number 31 (4) and Jacqueline Fernandez use to add to number 73 (1). Additionally, the first letter of the name is J i.e. 1 (ruled by Sun) and belonging to the Earth group as per Hagal’s Aett. The newly adopted name, Jacqueliene adds to number 36 (9) and Jacqueliene Fernandez adds to number 78 (6).

As per the date of birth available in public, she was born on 11 August 1985 which carries birth number 11 (2) and her destiny number 33 (6). This carries the energies of two master numbers with a fiery energy level.

What Does the Future Hold For Jacqueliene Fernandez Based on New Name?

The new corrected name i.e. Jacqueliene Fernandez superficially appears to be good, however, when this name is dissected at the level of each letter, sacred geometry, elements, compound numbers and position of letters, this number doesn’t seem to be an excellent option.

The newly modified name may worsen the already present legal challenges and she may have to face more fierce actions from the judiciary and law enforcement agencies in the coming times.

The corrected name further indicates a possibility of health issues (hidden health issues from the past surfacing again and emotional & physical well-being may get compromised overcoming the years.

Even she doesn’t appear to be going full force with the new name change as her other official social media handles (Facebook, YouTube & Twitter) still carry the previous name (at the time of writing this) and this is never a welcome step in the direction of subconscious acceptance of name change.

The choice of the letter ‘E’ ruled by Number 5 at the position of change will help her to gain work and public attention (pun intended) which will give her a boost to her financial goals in life.

The name was made public by her on a day which was not very supportive day to her and an assessment of the same suggests that she may go for another name change in few years down the line.

The newly corrected name doesn’t seem like a very good alternative considering the current situation and time.

Numerologist Piece of Advice For Jacqueliene Fernandez

Either go in full force with name correction and imbibe it in subconscious thoughts or completely do not go for it.

