Why is Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratistha Happening on January 22? Check Numerological Impact of Date – Expert Speaks!

Here's the panchang, the numerological and astrological reason behind choosing 'January 22' for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The name ‘Ram’ is not merely a word, but rather a beej mantra with infinite potential to uplift and awaken human lives.

सर्व पापहरो रामो रामो दुःख विमोचनः।

रामे तिष्ठति सर्वत्र येन रामाभिधीयते॥

Ram is the remover of all sins and the one who liberates from all sorrows. In everything where Ram resides, by that, he is called Ram. After a long wait of centuries, Ram is returning to his birthplace and pran pratishta will be happening on Jan 22, 2024. Let us dive into Panchang, astrology and numerology of this day and assess the impact of the same on the contemporary world:

Panchang & Astrology of Jan 22, 2024, the Ayodhya Pran Prathishtha day:

The day with Shukla paksha Dwadashi tithi falls on somvaar (Monday) with ‘Indra’ yoga and ‘Balava’ Karan will be active at the time of pran pratishta. The day also comes with Sarvartha Siddhi yoga, Amrit Siddhi yoga and Ravi yoga enhancing the overall auspiciousness of the day.

Furthermore, at the time of pran pratishta, the Aries ascendant will be rising, and Jupiter will be in ascendant with Uranus whereas the ascendant lord, Mars will be in with mercury and Venus in the sign of Jupiter and Nakshatra of Venus. Uranus will be ascendant in the Navamsha chart as well.

Saturn, the 10H and 11H lord will be in its sign in the 11H lord whereas 5H lord Sun will be in 10H with Pluto.

The Numerology of Jan 22, 2024:

The day is primarily under the influence of Number 2(moon) as this is repeated 4 times on the day as well as the weekday is Monday (ruled by Moon, number 2).

The number ‘22’ is also a master angel number known for its creativity and history creation potential standing tall with the number 4 which will further enhance its auspiciousness.

The angel number ‘22’ also carries divine bliss and awakens the path of righteousness and inner voice in receivers and will pave the path for spiritual as well as materialistic evolution of the soul journey.

What This Date Means for India

A summative assessment of Panchang, astrology and numerology parameters suggests that the day has more positives with minimal negatives associated with the same. This historic event will have both short-term and long-term effects on the country and the role of India in the world arena.

The economy of Uttar Pradesh as well as India will grow exponentially and the economic might of both will rise from here after. Agriculture, space, medicine and high-end technology will see new expansion in the next couple of years which will win new places for India on the global stage. India will see a rise in spiritual tourism and related startups will gain significantly out of this. The Year or Next will give India’s first unicorn startup around spirituality and related areas such as Astrology, Yoga, and Meditation among others. The ‘Ram Mandir’ will eventually be at the centre of many controversies and financial irregularities by the people involved may shock the nation in the longer run of time. The place will also keep law enforcement agencies on their toes always and the day itself of Jan 22 may witness a stampede-like situation at religious places across India. Requesting authorities to be cautious not only in Ayodhyaya but also across India. The day may also get national & and international recognition (like Yoga Day) and will be celebrated until eternity.

Let us also welcome ‘Ram’ in our hearts, shed our ill qualities, walk on the path of dharma and karma, and work to make India a true Vishwa Guru and Developed nation in the coming time.

