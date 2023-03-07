Why is Holika Puja so Important in Hindu Religion and What Does it Really Signify as per Astrology?

Home

Holika Puja importance and relevance in Hindu culture: Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains why Holika Dahan Puja is important and how it can bring significant changes to life.

Holika Puja 2023: Holi is one of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in India, and it is associated with various mythological stories and rituals. One of the important rituals of Holi is the Holika Puja, which is performed on the night before Holi. This puja holds great significance in the Hindu religion, and as per astrology, it symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Holika Puja: The Ancient Legendary Tale

Holika Puja is believed to have originated from the legend of Prahlad and Holika. According to the legend, Prahlad was a young devotee of Lord Vishnu, who was blessed with divine powers. His father, Hiranyakashipu, was a powerful demon who did not believe in the existence of God. He hated his son’s devotion to Lord Vishnu and tried to kill him in many ways. But, each time, Prahlad was saved by the grace of Lord Vishnu.

Finally, Hiranyakashipu asked his sister Holika to help him kill Prahlad. Holika had a special power to remain unscathed by fire, and so she took Prahlad in her lap and sat in a bonfire. But, to everyone’s surprise, Holika was burnt to ashes, while Prahlad emerged unharmed. This event is believed to symbolize the victory of good over evil and the destruction of demonic forces.

Astrological Significance of Holika Puja

Renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “As per astrology, Holika Puja is performed to commemorate this legend and to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The puja is usually performed on the night of Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. The puja involves lighting a bonfire using wood, cow dung, and other natural materials, and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and other deities. The bonfire symbolizes the destruction of evil and the triumph of good. It is believed that fire has the power to burn away all negative energies and purify the atmosphere. The ashes of the bonfire are considered sacred and are often used to smudge homes and people, to ward off evil spirits and negative energies”.

“As per astrology, Holika Puja is also associated with the planet Saturn, which is known as Shani in Hindu astrology. Saturn is believed to be a planet that can bring both good and bad effects, depending on its placement in a person’s birth chart. By performing Holika Puja, it is believed that one can appease Saturn and receive its blessings.

Holika Puja is also associated with the element of fire, which is one of the five elements of nature, as per Hindu philosophy. Fire is believed to be a symbol of energy, transformation, and purification. It is believed that by meditating on the flame of the bonfire during Holika Puja, one can awaken the inner fire and tap into their inner strength and potential”, adds Guruji.

Holi: Festival of Celebration and Joy

In addition to its spiritual significance, Holika Puja is also a time for celebration and joy. It is a time when people come together, light bonfires, sing and dance, and indulge in sweets and other delicacies. The festival of Holi, which follows Holika Puja, is also a time for playing with colors, spreading joy and love, and forgetting all differences and grievances.

Holika Puja is an important ritual that is performed on the night before Holi, and it holds great significance in Hindu religion and astrology. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the destruction of demonic forces, and the purification of the atmosphere. By performing Holika Puja with devotion and sincerity, one can seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu, appease the planet Saturn, and tap into their inner strength and potential.

