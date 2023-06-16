Home

Astrology

Why You Should AVOID Wearing Black Clothes on Monday And Tuesday?

Why You Should AVOID Wearing Black Clothes on Monday And Tuesday?

The deepest color, black, is said to bring bad luck and is frequently seen in a negative light.

Why You Should AVOID Wearing Black Clothes on Monday And Tuesday?

People avoid wearing black colours on any auspicious occasion in Indian households. On auspicious festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, Raksha Bandhan, and so many more, people prefer to wear bright and vibrant colours. Hindus try to avoid black-coloured clothes during their visit to temples or some grand festival celebrations. Black is typically associated with mourning, according to popular belief. Black is the colour of the generation and goes well with pretty much everything, many people try to avoid wearing black on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Why you should avoid wearing black on Monday?

Mondays are usually to honour and revere Lord Shiva. In Hinduism, Lord Shiva is regarded as the ultimate deity, thus referred to as ‘maha dev,’ literally, the greatest God. He has the highest power among all Gods, and he is seen as the destroyer, according to Hindu mythology. Since the colour black is strongly associated with gloom, darkness and even death, people MUST AVOID wearing this colour. Instead offer milk and honey to delight Lord Shiva on Mondays

You may like to read

Why you should avoid wearing black on Tuesday?

People tend to avoid wearing black-colour on Tuesday. Wonder why? Firstly, it is believed that Mars and Shani are enemies and we all know that black is Shani’s colour. Henceforth, wearing black is considered inauspicious on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Saturday are extremely significant days for Hanuman devotees. All of life’s ills are cured by worshipping Lord Hanuman. It is believed that he strongly disassociated himself from black-colour. If you want to impress Lord Hanuman, try to wear red-coloured clothes to the temple.

Black is thought to represent evil and bad energy in Hinduism. It symbolizes death, gloom, and darkness. However, black is most frequently used to ward off the evil eye. Indians have a long-standing tradition of applying a little black dot of kajal to the forehead of babies or, for that matter, of anybody who appears lovely.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.