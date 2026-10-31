Why your mother was right about Diwali cleaning – It was never about dust

Explore the Vastu Shastra and spiritual significance of decluttering, removing negative energy, and preparing your home to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Discover how traditional cleaning rituals, salt water and mindful space-clearing are connected with positivity, prosperity and new beginnings.

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Diwali 2026 cleaning (PC: Magnific)

Every October, Indian mothers turn into generals. “Store room saaf karo, curtains dho lo, kabadi ko bulao.” We laugh, we complain, we obey.

But what if I told you your mother was performing an ancient energy ritual without calling it that?

In Vastu Shastra and the Yogic texts, your home is not brick and paint. It is an extension of your **Muladhara (root chakra)** — your sense of safety, money, and belonging. Clutter is not just mess. It is stuck prana.

Modern energy workers call it the same thing science is now catching up to: your nervous system mirrors your environment. A jammed drawer = a jammed decision. A broken clock you never threw = time feeling frozen in your career.

Diwali falls on Amavasya, the darkest new moon of the year. This is not random. In Vedic cosmology, Lakshmi — the goddess of wealth — does not visit clean houses. She visits *flowing* houses. Where energy can enter, circulate, and stay.

That’s why the ritual is so specific, and so brilliant:

1. Throw, don’t just arrange.

The Shastras say: anything broken, unused for a year, or linked to a painful memory holds *smriti* — memory imprint. That old gift from an ex, the cracked cup from your first marriage — they quietly replay old frequencies. Diwali says: thank it, release it.

2. Clean in a circle — east to south.

Traditional homes were cleaned starting east at sunrise, moving clockwise. This follows the sun’s prana path. Try it: you’ll feel less exhausted than random cleaning.

3. Salt water is not superstition.

Mopping with rock salt water on Dhanteras or Narak Chaturdashi neutralizes heavy ions.

I tell my tarot clients: before you ask “When will my money come?”, ask “Where would Lakshmi sit if she came today?”

Coincidence? Maybe. But Vedic wisdom says: **Outer order invites inner fortune.**

So this Diwali, don’t just clean for guests or Instagram. Clean as an offering. As you wipe each shelf, say silently: “I make space for what is meant for me.”

Because Lakshmi doesn’t bring wealth. She recognizes the space that’s ready for it — and stays.