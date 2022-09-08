Everybody is aware that there are specific rules or guidelines while visiting a sacred place. And among them, one is to cover your head during worship. Covering your head is said to be very auspicious, but why do we cover our heads? So to clear your confusion Kalpesh Shah, founder, and CEO of MyPandit has stated the reason behind this worship rule. Let’s have a look at it:Also Read - Practice Your Religion, Don’t Malign Others' Religious Beliefs: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COVER HEAD DURING WORSHIP?
- As per the Garuna Purana, the head should be covered while performing puja or any other auspicious work as it helps to maintain mental peace and attention. It is also believed that your mind is not distracted anywhere, and you can fully concentrate on worship. This brings fortune to your life.
- As per scripture, covering your head during worship is a mark of respect, gratitude, and humanity that we must show for God and Goddess.
- We all go to the temple or any religious place to seek the divine blessings of the deities. The peace inside a temple’s surroundings awaken the soul’s energy. If not effectively handled, this awakened Atma Shakti can be discharged through the Brahmarandhra in a couple of seconds. So this is also one reason behind covering the head.
- In certain religions, women’s sarees used for religious occasions have distinctive brocade borders made with gold and silver threads. It is thought that certain metals attract the deity’s divine soul. Spiritual awakening occurs from the woman covering her head with the saree such that the border of the pallu lies precisely on top of her Brahmarandhra.
- It is also said that there are both positive and negative energies. And at the time of worshipping, that energy also attracts us towards them. As a result, it is better to cover our heads so that no negative energies reminds us.
- Religious communities have stated that covering one’s head helps focus more intensely during religious rituals. For this reason, males also wear turbans during religious ceremonies.
- Not only for religious belief, but there is also a scientific reason behind covering your head. The flames during the havan are believed to maintain your body temperature when you sit within with your head covered.
- Even in Sikhism, men and women both cover their heads before entering Gurudwara. According to Sikhs, our energy is located in the centre of the body. As per beliefs, if individuals don’t cover their heads during worship, the negative might enter our heads which is not good for the soul.