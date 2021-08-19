Even in the present-day era, when people try to find their perfect match by simply swiping right, conventional elements such as compatibility are imperative to nurture a strong bond. It’s said that without both sweet and sour moments, even the best of relationships cannot sustain. However, couples with high compatibility are believed to go through the many hurdles of life far more effortlessly than others.Also Read - Apple iOS 11 is Here: Know its Features, Compatibility and More

Finding someone with whom you share a sizzling chemistry, silent understanding, and mutual respect is of utmost importance to have a long-lasting relationship. Some people like to lead in a relationship which makes them more compatible with submissive partners, and vice versa. This is where sun signs come into the picture as they play a pivotal role in modern-day astrology, helping people determine their compatibility and ensure they lead happy lives together. That being said, let’s delve into the 7 chief sun signs who make the most dominating life partners. If you have a particular affinity for dominating partners, this may just help you find your soulmate.

Leo: Signified by a lion, the king of the jungle, which is authoritative and bossy, Leos mirror these qualities. They are charismatic but can be overpowering partners and often like to have the decision-making power. However, they consider every suggestion and are known for possessing the natural attributes of a born leader. Leos also have a knack for being the centre of attraction. Aries: One of the most potent sun signs because of its natural leadership qualities and decision-making attributes, Aries are vocal about their thoughts and opinions and expect others to do the same. Their intense self-assurance and reliable personality make them instinctive leaders and unintentionally dominating in a relationship. Sagittarius: The zodiac symbol of Sagittarius comprises an ancient mythical creature known as a centaur – part human and part horse. People with the Sagittarius sun sign love living freely and are often travel enthusiasts. However, they don’t like bowing down to conventional rules, whims, and fancies. In their conquest to live the world at their own pace, they come across as controlling and dominating personalities. Taurus: A raging bull as their spirit animal, Taurians are remarkably practical in life. They don’t like keeping unrealistic expectations, and unexpected judgments and impractical professional/personal issues can ruffle their feathers. However, they are highly motivated and calm unless put in a difficult situation. Their natural teamwork and hardworking abilities often come out as domineering, but they are one of the most reliable zodiac signs. Scorpio: As the name suggests, Scorpions are fiercely independent and highly possessive of their partners, making them more likely to dominate in a relationship. They are often misunderstood for their aggressive passion, unforgiving attitude, and trust after a long, thoughtful process. However, once they are committed to a relationship, they are in for a lifetime. Gemini: Geminis are known for having a bird’s-eye view on all issues. They like to weigh the pros and cons of every situation and take decisive action after considering all the aspects. However, once they make up their mind about something, it is tough to change their mindset. They often believe 100% in what they are doing and hardly budge. Their obstinate way of thinking makes them one of the dominating zodiacs on this list. Libra: Libra is the only zodiac sign represented by an inanimate object – Venus. Librans are generally easygoing and like to keep things light without unnecessary complications. However, once accusatory fingers are pointed towards them, they try to do everything possible to make amends rather than confronting the opposite party. Their intelligence and rich perceptiveness make them charismatic. However, they are incredible at influencing people and are therefore considered dangerous and dominating sometimes.

Summing up

One of the prime issues many GenZ and millennials go through today is that they keep trying to find the fictional love of their life in the physical world. However, finding the right partner is more than a Bollywood movie. A couple with mutual understanding and respect can transform their relationship into an extraordinary experience, which is why, though we suggest finding partners based on compatibility factors, never forget that your intuitions and heartfelt feelings are more important than any other guidelines.

(Inputs by Nitin Yadav, Founder and CEO at GemPundit)