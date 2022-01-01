Astrological prediction for Libra: Libra, 2022 is your ‘Time of Truth.’ You tend to hide your passions behind a mask of aloofness and intellect, but with Venus in Capricorn retrograde squaring your sign from the end of 2021 until January 29, there’s nothing you can do except face people and ways of- life from the history with radical honesty from the very launch of the time. Faking being okay isn’t helping you presently, babe.Also Read - Yearly Astrological Prediction For New Year 2022 as Per Your Zodiac Sign

All three of this time's main Mercury retrogrades make shitty angles to your sign, thinking miscommunication is a common circumstance throughout the time. Be veritably purposeful about speaking the verity, because your words can and will be misinterpreted fluently. You'll probably feel out of place and find yourself questioning your purpose — just try to hold on through it. It'll pass, and the challenges of 2022 will lead you towards the verity and an inconceivable 2023.

Astrological prediction for Leo: Prepare for the 'Time of Discomfort,' Leo. 2022 is going to flip you around, shake up your world and educate you that you can repel indeed further discomfort than you suppose. 2022 will incontrovertibly be delicate for you, but not needlessly. It's your job to learn from the annoyances that the macrocosm throws your way. All four of this time's declines (passing on April 30, May 16, October 25 and November 8) square your sign. When globes in their normal state square aspects of your map, it signals recession and apprehension. Combine this square with decline energy and you've produced a cosmic catalyst for immense change and bouleversement.

Right after the first decline cycle of 2022, you also have the unfortunate luck of being told by Mercury retrograde squaring your sign from May 22 to June 3. Also, Uranus retrograde places you around August 24 and stays there until 2023, forcing you to identify where you’re ‘wedged’ and forcing you to change. The discomfort of silence when you’d rather be talking about yourself, the discomfort of being alone and the discomfort of, maybe, being without the luxuries you take for granted? I’ve faith in you, dear Leo.

Astrological prediction for Aquarius: Aquarius, 2022 is your ‘Time of Understanding.’ My weird, awful air sign friend, you’ve been dealt much of the same cosmic shit as Leo for 2022. Since your sign opposes theirs, and contraries partake the same places, find a robustious Leo friend to commiserate with if you have not formerly. Lucky for you, you get to witness a little bit of grace from the influence of Saturn in your sign.

Since ancient astrologers believed that your sign is the ‘fireside’ or natural energetic home of the earth Saturn, this ringed earth will act as an anchor for all trials related to life-long productivity (Suppose structure houses, starting families, shifting careers) through a time that’s likely to be tricky to navigate. With all of 2022’s declines squaring you and multiple Mercury retrogrades acting against you, what kind of understanding can you develop from being held back.