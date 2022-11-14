Zodiac Signs: Mismatches That Make The Best Couples

When destiny plays the role of a godfather, the perfect couple zodiac signs are bound to win the game of married life.

Zodiac Signs: Mismatches That Make The Best Couples (Source: Freepik)

While there’s no denying that astrology can be how much fun, no one can deny that some zodiac sign pairings are simply written in the stars. When destiny plays the role of a godfather, the perfect couple zodiac signs are bound to win the game of married life. A good partner brings out the best in you whereas a wrong one will make you meet your ugly side. In this bewildering situation, people often turn to astrology to seek answers. While there are no set rules for what works and what doesn’t work, however, there are a few combinations of zodiac signs that always work well with and for each other.

Taurus and Virgo: Both earthy signs tend to work well with each other. While the former is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and luxury, the latter is ruled by Mercury, the planet that gives you keen analytical and communication skills.

Scorpions: One of the most dreaded zodiac signs (owing to the nature of its animal) is actually a water sign. They are like a coconut, hard to crack from outside but soft on the inside. They love you with all their heart and soul but if you get on their wrong side, only God can save you from their wrath. Scorpions usually do well with earthy signs like taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Saturn, though ruler of Capricorn and Aquarius, gets exalted in libra. As Saturn is a planet that believes in justice, this quality makes Librans extremely just and fair. Saturn, the farthest planet from the sun, is also the coldest planet of the solar system. Peanes have been sung about the enemity between sun and saturn, so naturally leo and libras should never be put alone in a room.

What if you are finally ready to settle down and find ‘the one’, the next step is that you tell your parents and friends about him or her. The elders in your family rush to a family astrologer to find an auspicious date. He views your and your partner’s zodiac sign and finds that there is a mismatch. Before you lose all hopes, let me tell you that zodiac signs don’t always have to be a match. A lot of mismatched zodiac signs go on to have a successful marriage. Let’s discuss a few examples.

Leo and Aquarius: Leo is a fiery sign and Aquarius is an airy sign. In books they are not an ideal match. The enemity between their lords, sun (leo) and saturn ( Aquarius) is discussed above. Yet, in my opinion, they can go on to have a successful marriage. Even though they are always at loggerheads, ready to lock horns with each other in the most trivial of situations, it is these fireworks only that keeps their passion alive. There is always an element of surprise because the impulsiveness of a leo can tick off an aquarian in either way.

Sagittarius and Cancer: Sagittarius ruled by Jupiter and cancer ruled by moon are not exactly an exuberant match but Jupiter which is considered to be the ‘guru’ of all planets will guide your moon, considered to be your heart, in the right direction. As Cancerians tend to be quite emotional, a Sagittarius partner will show you the practical and right path.

Pisces and Virgo: A dual sign is also a water sign which makes them quite emotional. They tend to take petty things to their hearts. Virgos are all about practicality. This mismatch zodiac sign is maybe what you are looking for. The spontaneity of Pisces can make the, otherwise uptight, virgos let loose at times.

(With inputs from Neha Sood, Astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science)