When we talk about zodiac signs, it refers to which zodiac sign the sun was positioned at the time of one's birth. This eventually dictates how a person's overall personality and attributes – both positive and negative – would be. The zodiac signs also determine how the road ahead would be for a person, as in whatever destiny has in store for one. The coming week also has different things in store for people hailing from different zodiac signs.

Notably, there are six zodiac signs that need to look out for trouble this weekend, as per popular astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Gemini: The Gemini natives might be misunderstood by others, especially their loved ones. When things don’t go well with Geminis, they tend to get very confused, thereby complicating issues. They should prevent these complications from damaging or hampering their peace and inner feelings. The Geminis are always troubled by backbiters, who don’t talk well about them behind their back, so they must refrain from trusting people blindly. Also Read - Horoscope Today: Time To Take Some Tough Decisions For Pisces. Check What's In Store For You

Scorpio: The situation might not be too favourable for the Scorpios, primarily because the amount of effort they put into their tasks would not achieve the desired results. The time for them is such that whatever they do will fail to work in their favour. People hailing from this zodiac sign are an energetic lot, but often get stressed out easily. One thing that always works in their favour is their zeal to relentlessly work towards getting better. Since they are not good at keeping their own secrets, they should try to be cautious on this front this weekend.

Aquarius: The Aquarius natives are expected to face some emotional trouble during this weekend. They will remain very sad and disappointed. The fact, however, remains that the Aquarians are most special of all zodiac signs and rarely get stressed. They take things the way they come and are extremely easy going. Therefore, they are least likely to be bogged down by the unfavourable situation this weekend.

Capricorn: The Capricorn natives are believed to be most confident, extremely hard-working and goal-oriented. It’s not ‘trouble’ that the Capricorns will look out for this weekend, but they might stop short of what they want to achieve. Usually, these people take utmost care on personal as well as professional fronts, but it is their unstable mood and lack of tolerance that they should worry about this weekend.

Pisces: The Pisces natives need to be extremely cautious with regard to money and finance-related matters. They might face some loss, however, it would not be too dampening. These people believe in giving care, motivation and support to their near & dear ones, hence money matters are not always on the top of their agenda. But this weekend, it might not be the same.

Leo: The basic personality of Leo natives is usually confident, but they might appear to be arrogant at times. And this weekend it is all the more troubling as they might be unable to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. These people might be facing some family issues alongside too much work pressure. What is working in their favour is their self-dependence for all tasks at hand.