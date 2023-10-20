By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AUS Vs PAK World Cup 2023: Bengaluru Traffic Advisory, Parking Restrictions
Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023 Australia and Pakistan matche at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, city traffic police issued an advisory to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.
Bengaluru: Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, the Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory for residents to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city. According to the advisory, the traffic police have prohibited the following roads from 7 am to 11 pm on October 20: Queen’s Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, St Mark’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Kasturba Road, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Museum Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.
Trending Now
In view of large crowd for tomorrow’s #AusVsPak ICC Cricket World Cup-2023 match, special traffic arrangements are in place to keep the city moving smoothly on match days. .
⏰ Time: 7 AM – 11 PM
🚫 NO PARKING Zone:
1. Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road.
2. Central Street,… pic.twitter.com/rr7CVTCKj1
— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) October 19, 2023
You may like to read
AUS Vs PAK World Cup 2023: Parking Advisory
As per the advisory, parking for people is subject to availability, payment, and park.
- King’s Road, UB City parking lot, BMTC Shivajinagar 1st Floor.
- BMTC ADDITIONAL BUSES
- BMTC will operate extra buses to 11 major destinations from the Stadium
- DESTINATION – VIA
- Kadugodi Bus Stand – HAL Road
- Kadugodi Bus Stand – Hoodi Road
- Sarjapur – Agara, Dommasandra
- Electronics City – Hosur Road
- Bannerghatta – Jayadeva
- Kengeri KHB Quarters – Nayandahalli
- Janapriya Township – Magadi Road
- Nelamangala – Yeshwanthpur
- Yelahanka 5th Phase – Hebbal
- RK Hegde Nagar – Nagawara, Tannery Road
- Bagaluru – Hennur Road
- Hoskote – Tin Factor
” ಸಂಚಾರ ಸಲಹೆ ”
” Traffic Advisory ” pic.twitter.com/oLNChdYXx0
— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) October 19, 2023
Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023:
Talking about today’s match, Pakistan aim to bring their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign back on track when they face mighty Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Having started the tournament with two wins, Pakistan stumbled in front of hosts India in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Australia, who lost their opening two games, got their first points against Sri Lanka.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.