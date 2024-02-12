Bengaluru Aims To Reclaim Top Position In City Bus Numbers

Home

Bengaluru: In order to provide better convenience and a more efficient commuting experience for the residents of Bengaluru city, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation or BMTC is planning to expand its fleet of buses and operations in the silicon city. Recently, the BMTC invited tenders to purchase as many as 820 diesel buses. On February 9, the Corporation invited tenders to purchase fully built Bharat Stage 6 diesel buses. Notably, February 17 is the last date to submit the bids. According to BMTC’s Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) GT Prabhakar Reddi, with Karnataka government’s funds, as many as 820 diesel buses will be procured. 20 buses have been taken on a trial basis from Tata Motors.

Notably, this would be the last series of the bus purchases that the corporation has planned in the short term. This purchase is expected to help the silicon city to proclaim the top position in the number of city buses. It is worth noting that Delhi has as many as 7,135 city buses, the most of any city in the country.

Bengaluru: Tender For 840 Busses

In October 2022, BMTC started tenders to acquire 840 diesel buses, but the process was temporarily paused due to a petition filed in the Karnataka High Court. The petition argued against the Corporation’s purchase of buses with a floor height of 1,000 mm, citing concerns about their lack of accessibility for people with disabilities.

In March last year, the court granted permission to resume the bus purchase process after the transport authority assured it full accessibility for passengers using wheelchairs. However, the process faced delays due to the assembly elections.

