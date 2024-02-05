Home

Bengluru

Skeletons In Closet! Double Billing Fraud In Bengaluru Covid Care Centre Contracts Busted

Skeletons In Closet! Double Billing Fraud In Bengaluru Covid Care Centre Contracts Busted

Bengaluru: Two different departments of the BBMP approved two separate bills worth over Rs 1.5 crore for a similar work done at the same time by the same agency. The contract was related to setting up a Covid Care Centre in the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Skeletons In Closet! Double Billing Fraud In Bengaluru Covid Care Centre Contracts Busted

Bengaluru: A case of departmental fraud has surfaced in Bengaluru city, where two different departments of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cleared two separate bills worth crores for the same work done during the same period. Both departments approved separate bills amounting to Rs 1.5 crore for the same work, same place, and by the same agency. The double billing files had been neglected and was rusting in the cupboard for two years until auditors scrutinized the BBMP’s accounts for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Trending Now

Bengaluru Covid Care Centre Scam: The Fraud

The contact was related to setting up a Covid Care Centre in the Koramangala Indoor Stadium. The civic body awarded a private firm named Raja Enterprises to supply beds among other necessary items for the patients.

You may like to read

As per the records, that the BBMP’s health officer (South Zone) approved Rs 1.50 crore to the private firm for services rendered between March and July 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic.

At the same time, BBMP’s Projects (Central) South Zone also approved an additional Rs 1.51 crore to Raja Enterprises in five instalments for the same services. Interestingly the civic body awarded contract to the private firm for the same period between March and August 2021.

Notably, the BBMP health officer also approved the bill of additional Rs 55.57 lakh for similar work between June 2020 and December 2020, during the first Covid wave.

Bengaluru Covid Care Centre Scam: How The Fraud Came To Light

Overall, the private firm received Rs 3.57 crore. The auditors specifically objected to the Rs 1.51 crore released by the BBMP’s projects cell.

The then zonal commissioner agreed to the approved the health officer’s proposal for a Covid Care Centre, but the projects cell did not get the approval.

Officials were found to have committed significant irregularities, including not obtaining quotations from agencies before choosing Raja Enterprises, neglecting to seek government approval to exempt the floating of tenders under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, a lack of records regarding the reuse of beds, and the absence of tax invoices in the bills submitted by the agency.

According to Tulasi Maddineni, Former Zonal Commissioner (South) and Special Commissioner (Finance), she was not aware of the developments. Executive Engineer of the BBMP’s South Zone Mahantesh Kumar expressed ignorance in regards to the work.

Sandeep Anirudhan who is the co-founder of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, predicts more such double billing frauds if the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audits the BBMP accounts.

“Since the BBMP has one of the largest budgets in India, we demanded that its account be audited by the CAG,” he said.

Health Officer (South Zone) approved Rs 1.50 crore under the purchase and hire charges of the Covid Care Centre during March 15 and July 15, 2021.

Executive Engineer (Projects), South Zone, also approved Rs 1.51 crore in five instalments for purchase and hire charges of the Covid Care Centre set up for the period.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.