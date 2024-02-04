Home

Bengluru

Bengaluru: Double-Decker Buses To Run Only On 3 Routes; Here’s Why

Bengaluru: Double-Decker Buses To Run Only On 3 Routes; Here’s Why

Bengaluru: Double-Decker Buses To Run Only On 3 Routes; Here’s Why

Bengaluru: Double-Decker Buses To Run Only On 3 Routes; Here’s Why

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is all prepared for re-introducing the double-decker buses in the city and has called for tenders. However, the daily commuters are both pleased and confused by BMTC’s decision, questioning why twin-deck buses, capable of carrying more passengers at a time, are limited to specific routes rather than being introduced on all busy roads. Responding on the commuters question, a senior official stated that most of the roads in the city are not double-decker friendly. “We would want to have more double-decker buses to neutralise the heavy rush, but we can’t as a majority of the roads have ceased to be double-decker friendly,” TOI quoted the official as saying.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.