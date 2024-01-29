By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bengaluru Horror: History-Sheeter Killed After Bar Fight, 4 Arrested
A 30-year-old historysheeter was murdered after a dispute at a bar in Subramanyapura. Four people have been arrested so far.
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the killing of a 30-year-old historysheeter, following a dispute at a bat in Silicon Valley.
According to the police, the deceased Satish, went to a bar in Subramanyapura with his friends Ramesh and Nitin. Pritam and Darshan were also drinking alcohol at the same bar. Nitin and Pritam and got into an argument following which the bar staff requested them to go out.
