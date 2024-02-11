Home

Bengaluru: Indian Railways To Install Automatic Signalling System In Silicon City; Here’s Why

Bengaluru: The SWR is all set to install automatic block signalling in more than 630 km in the Bengaluru area. The project costs approx. Rs 874.12 crore.

Bengaluru: In order to upgrade the train management system, the South Western Railway (SWR) is going to install automatic block signalling in more than 639.05 km in the Bengaluru area. The project costs approx. Rs 874.12 crore. Automatic signalling helps boost line capacity, run more trains at shorter intervals and increase the speed of trains. South Western Railway on Saturday informed that the Railway Board recently approved six projects related to automatic signalling.

The SWR informed that the Bengaluru and Mysuru railway divisions have reported a continuous surge in demand for more commuter and freight trains.

The Railway Board has sanctioned automatic signalling works in the following sections:

• Bangalore city – Yeshvanthpur – Yelahanka for 17.75 km

• Yeshvanthpur – Arasikere section for 160.65 km

• Lottegollahalli – Hosur section for 63.6 km

• Whitefield – Jolarpet section for 119 km

• Baiyyappanahalli – Penukonda section via Channasandra for 139.8 km

• Bangalore city – Mysuru for 138.25 km

Bengaluru: Automatic Signalling

With the help of an Automatic Signalling System, more trains will be able to run in Bengaluru-Chennai, Mysuru, Hubballi and Hyderabad. The system will modernising and optimising rail infrastructure while also allowing the early optimum utilisation of fixed assets like platforms by ensuring the early clearance of coaching trains from stations.

Bengaluru: Trains Can Depart Promptly

Trains can depart on time, reducing unnecessary delays and improving overall efficiency. In the route section where the line capacity has exceeded 100 percent automatic signalling helps run trains with more passenger and freight trains. The Railways can enhance the speed of average trains be enhanced as block sections are cleared faster, the SWR said.

The railways has chosen a total of six lines for automatic signalling and the SWR has invited tenders for the KSR Bengaluru-Yeshwantpur-Yelahanka section at a cost of Rs 17.51 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.