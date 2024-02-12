Home

Bengluru

Bengaluru Man With over 300 Traffic Violations Fined Rs 3.04 Lakh

Bengaluru Man With over 300 Traffic Violations Fined Rs 3.04 Lakh

Bengaluru: Traffic police fined a man Rs 3 lakh for violating over 300 traffic rules.

Bengaluru man With over 300 Traffic Violations Fined Rs 3.04 Lakh Karnataka news

Bengaluru: A resident of Sudhama Nagar in Bengaluru has violated more than 300 traffic rules, and has 3 lakh. Recently, Bengaluru Traffic Police visited the man’s house, issuing a notice to clear the unpaid fines. The violator informed the officers that he did not have the money to settle the fines and requested them to impound his scooter, bearing the registration number KA05 KF 7969.

Trending Now

However, the police rejected the man’s request and warned him that a case would be registered against him if he doesn’t clear the pending fines.

The man—who rode without a helmet, spoke on his mobile phone while on the vehicle, and jumped signals, among other violations—has requested time to clear the pending dues, police said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.