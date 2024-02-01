Home

Bengaluru Metro: Pink Line Of Namma Metro Slated To Achieve 2 Milestones In A Week | Details Here

Bengaluru: Good news for Bengalurians as the under-construction Pink Line of Namma Metro is about to achieve two important milestones this week. As per Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Bhadra which is currently excavating a north-bound 1,186-metre-long tunnel is about to achieve a breakthrough on February 7. The tunnel is being excavated from Venkateshpura to KG Halli. On the other hand, TBM Tunga which emerged from KG Halli in December last year after excavating 1,184.4 metres from Venkateshpura, is expected to run between KG Halli and Nagavara on February 1, reported Deccan Herald.

Notably, Bhadra line is slated for completion on the 21.26-km Pink Line, linking Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara via MG Road and Tannery Road.

The upcoming launch of the Tunga line will mark the third and final tunnelling assignment. Bhadra expected to undertake the final tunnel after its relaunch after the second breakthrough, is expected to start by late March.

