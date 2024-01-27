By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bengaluru Metro: Services Suspended On Purple Line Due To Technical Snag | Know Details Here
Bengaluru Metro: The BMRCL has suspended metro services on busy purple line from MG Road and Baiyappanahalli stations on Saturday due to technical snag. Check details of the Namma metro below.
Bengaluru Metro: Services Suspended On Purple Line Due To Technical Snag | Know Details Here
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.