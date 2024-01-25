Home

Bengluru

Bengaluru Metro: Feasibility Study For 5 More Namma Metro Corridors Soon | Check Details

Bengaluru Metro: Feasibility Study For 5 More Namma Metro Corridors Soon | Check Details

Bengaluru Metro: Feasibility Study For 5 More Namma Metro Corridors Soon | Check Details

Bengaluru Metro: Feasibility Study For 5 More Namma Metro Corridors Soon | Check Details

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing tussle over suggestions to extend Namma Metro services to towns on the city’s periphery, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has recently received the state government’s approval for carrying out the feasibility of as many as five more corridors of the mass rapid transit network. According to BMRCL’s new MD, Maheshwar Rao M, an agency is being hired to conduct the feasibility studies for as any as five corridors. The five corroders on which the studies will be conducted are; Challaghatta to Bidadi (15km), Silk Institute to Harohalli on Kanakapura Road (24km), Madavara to Kunigal Cross near Nelamangala (11km), Bommasandra to Attibele (11km) and Kalena Agrahara to Kadugodi Tree Park via Jigani, Attibele and Varthur (68km), as reported by TOI.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bengluru News on India.com.