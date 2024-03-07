Home

Bad News! Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line Opening Date Postponed Until Year-End | Details Here

Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru will have to wait a bit longer for the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, as the project is set to open by the end of this year. The current deadline, July 2024, has been extended to by the authorities to accommodate necessary testing and approvals. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced to begin the trial runs on the Yellow Line in the coming days. The officials will test run the driverless train, which is recently imported from China, including signalling tests on March 7 and 8.

