New Ola CEO DRIVES Cab In Bengaluru During Weekends, But Why?

Bengaluru: In ancient times, kings used to go among the people to know about their problems. Now, the newly-appointed CEO of Ola Cabs services, Hemant Bakshi, is doing almost the same thing by playing the role of a cab driver on weekends and driving a cab on Bengaluru roads to understand customers’ problems and expectations. Among all the interesting and viral stories we hear about Ola Cabs, this is surely the most intriguing one. With this move, Bakshi aims to understand the customers’ experiences and the challenges or discomfort they face while travelling in Ola Cabs.

