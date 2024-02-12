Home

Bengaluru: Traffic Ban Inside Cubbon Park Reversed On These Days

Bengaluru: Authorities in Bengaluru has decided to revoke its earlier ban on vehicular traffic inside Cubbon Park on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bengaluru: The ban on vehicular traffic inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru has been lifted by the authorities. The revocation applies to the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, which are government holidays. Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel has approved the proposal to revoke the ban. The decision has raised concerns among the city’s residents, who fear the detrimental impact on the central green space.

The chief secretary has approved the three-month experimental period to lift the ban during which vehicles will be allowed inside Cubbon Park. After the period, a committee chaired by the chief secretary will then review the results and decide whether to make the change permanent.

The approved route for vehicles extends from Prof Siddalingaiah Circle, fondly known as Cafe Coffee Day Circle, right up to the High Court’s gateway. Key officials, who are backing this decision, are confident it will alleviate the traffic jams in the central business district.

In a meeting the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth mentioned the current ban on traffic and the adverse effects on other routes in the central business district during holidays. He requested relaxation of the current rules. “Due to increased footfall in the CBD areas and Cubbon Park, there has been a high density of traffic. This has led to vehicles being parked in no-parking zones or motorists struggling to find parking spaces. As a result, traffic has been moving slowly. Therefore, the government should revoke the ban and permit vehicles to pass through the park,” TOI quoted Anucheth as saying.

After careful consideration, the committee arrived at the conclusion that allowing traffic on holidays wouldn’t impact much of the park, only about 10%. Plus, this move could help alleviate traffic build-up in the busiest parts of the downtown area.

Meanwhile, critics have raised their opposition. A resident of Lavelle Road questioned the government’s commitment to the “Brand Bengaluru” initiative, “While the government holds superficial meetings and calls for citizen green mitras, it is suffocating green spaces like Cubbon Park. How does allowing traffic inside the park benefit visitors and those going to the CBD?,” he said.

A spokesperson from the community support group, Heritage Beku, voiced concerns over the authorities’ apparent neglect of earlier studied data concerning vehicle emissions, noise pollution, and their impact on flora and fauna.

