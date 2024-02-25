Home

Bengaluru Water Crisis: BBMP Identifies 58 'Stressed' Areas, Mobilises Water Tankers | Check Affected Areas Here

Bengaluru Water Crisis: BBMP Identifies 58 ‘Stressed’ Areas, Mobilises Water Tankers | Check Affected Areas Here

Bengaluru Water Crisis: The BBMP has identified as many as 58 locations in the silicon city where residents will face shortages of drinking water as summer approaches. Check The List Of Affected Areas Here

Bengaluru Water Crisis: BBMP Identifies 58 'Stressed' Areas, Mobilises Water Tankers | Check Affected Areas List Here

Bengaluru: Sirens are sounding at 58 places in Bengaluru, as BBMP says these spots are starting to face a shortage of drinking water in the run-up to summer. The locations are mainly in the tech corridors of Bommanahalli, RR Nagar, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and Dasarahalli zones. The water shortage problem faced by the residents in the areas became the main focus of a coordination committee meeting. The meeting was chaired by additional chief secretary of the urban development department, Rakesh Singh along with BBMP and BWSSB officials.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: 257 Water-Stressed Areas

While the situation is critical in these locations, the BWSSB has pointed out as many as 257 points across the city as water-stressed areas.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar stated that the board has started supplying potable water through the existing 68 tankers.

“We’re also in the process of procuring 18 new tankers and hiring an additional 200 private tankers to meet the demand during this summer. The situation across the city is likely to improve by the end of April as we complete works under Cauvery V Stage,” he said.

Responding on the situation after joint coordination meeting with all the civic bodies. BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said officials must ensure potable water is dispensed on a 24×7 basis.

“Wherever there is a severe shortage, additional borewells have to be dug at the earliest. Wherever the RO water plants have become defunct or dried up, they shall be repaired and commissioned again by linking them to the nearby borewells. Officials must ensure potable water is dispensed on a 24×7 basis,” he said.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water-Stressed Areas Will Be List Out

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath instructed officials to point out water-stressed areas and submit estimates to resolve the crisis. “There shall be no water crisis in any part of the city. The zonal commissioners shall ensure the areas with water scarcity get tankers and borewells on a priority basis,” he said.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: No Shortage In Central Parts

As per the BWSSB officials, Bengaluru is getting 1,450 MLD (million litres per day) daily from TK Halli pumping station in Mandya district.

“There is no dearth of water as we still have 16 tmcft of water at Krishnaraja Sagar (reservoir). It is only on the outskirts (110 village limits), where the layouts and apartments are dependent on borewells, that severe shortage due to depletion of groundwater level is seen. This apart, there is enough storage at Kabini and Gorur (Hemavathi) reservoirs for the potable requirements of Bengaluru,” said a BWSSB senior engineer.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption Starting On February 27

Residents of Bengaluru will face a 24-hour water supply disruption starting 6 am on February 27 onwards till February 28. The BWSSB issued notification for the shutdown to conduct essential maintenance work and install UFW bulk flow meters.

The Disruption Is Expected To Affect These Areas:

Bangalore South

BHEL LayoutNandini Layout

Srinivasa Nagar

Jaimaruthi Nagar

Badavane

Sakamma Layout

Narasimha Swamy Layout

Muneshwara Nagar

Jnana Jyothi Nagar

Jnanaganganagar

Mallathahalli

NGEF Layout

Part of ITI Layout

1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout

RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage

Byraweshwaranagar

Sunkadakatte

Jaya Lakshmamma Layout

Kebbehalla

Chandana Layout

Chandrashekar Layout

Geology Layout

Narasapura

Kandaya Layout

Mulakattamma Layout

Part of Papareddypalya

BEL 1st and 2nd Stage

Bilekallu

Byadarahalli

Upkar Layout

Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru

Bangalore North

Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar Zone

East Bengaluru

Parts of A Narayanapura

Udaya Nagar

Andhra Colony

VSR Layout

Indira Gandhi Street

Jyothi Nagara

Dargamahall

Sakamma Layout

Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station

Akshaynagar

MEG Layout

Ramesh Nagar

Veerbhadra Nagar

Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station

Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:

Nallur Puram

Ramesh Nagar

Reddy Palya

Vibhuthipura

Annasandra Palya

LBS Nagar

Rising prices of water tank in Bengaluru

Rising prices of water tank in Bengaluru