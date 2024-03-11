Home

Bengaluru WATER CRISIS: Independent House Owners Worried About Water Ban

Residents of independent houses are worried as BWSSB issued an order prohibiting the usage of potable water for non-essential purposes. Residents are worried as they have to pay Rs 5,000 fine if they use Cauvery or borewell water for secondary purposes. Details here.

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing severe water crisis in Bengaluru residents of independent houses have raised concerns after Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) issued an notification prohibiting the usage of potable water (Cauvery and borewell) for non-essential purposes. These residents are worried as they have no alternate sources of water for non-potable purposes and will have to pay fine of Rs 5,000 for a violation of the BWSSB order. According to the BWSSB order, drinking water should not be used for secondary purposes such as washing cars or watering plants. Notably, people living in residential apartments have access to water from a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), but people living in independent houses have no such option.

A resident of Dodda Bommasandra stated that he get only Cauvery water in his house and bound to use it for watering his garden as he has no other option.

“As groundwater is a common resource, in our layout, we had decided not to drill individual borewells when we constructed houses decades ago. We only get Cauvery water in our house. Like every other house in Bengaluru, we also have a small garden, which would wither in this heat without water. Hence, while being conscious about water usage, we have to continue using Cauvery water for our plants,” the resident said.

Moreover, these residents are wondering how he Board will verify if individuals are using Cauvery or borewell, or any other source of water.

“According to Easement Act 1884, the ground water belongs to owners. If I had a borewell, I would not be willing to give my water to the State. They cannot simply bring about rules and tell people not to use water. How will they even verify which water we are using,” asked Sneha Nandihal, a resident of Indiranagar.

Vijayan Menon questioned, referring to a PIL filed by Citizens Action Forum (CAF), “Who owns groundwater? The implementation of a rule like this is impossible. Pleading with people to conserve water is the approach that should be used. The government is trying to do something just for the sake of optics,” he asked.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar responded to the raising concern and clarified that it is not a blanket ban, but, “there should be a temporary minimisation of water usage,” he said.

“Those in individual houses can use a bucket of water for cleaning, but they should not use a hose and wash their car. They can also use a little amount of water for plants. The key is to not waste water,” Manohar said.

He indicated that the BWSSB meter readers are scheduled to perform checks early in the morning and late at night to spot any rule-breaking in their respective zones. He called on the public to do their bit by reporting any irregularities they come across. As soon as these are reported, the dedicated teams would probe into it and impose required punitive measures on those who break the rules.

