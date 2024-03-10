Home

DON’T PANIC Bengaluru: City Has Sufficient Water Supply Until July | Details Here

Bengaluru city, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has informed that board has sufficient water for supply to distribute in the city till July.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Amid the severe water crisis in Bengaluru city, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasath Manohar on Sunday stated that the board has sufficient water for supply in the city and its outskirts till the month of July. The clarification by the board has come amid reports that Silicon City is expected to face a drinking water crisis in the coming days.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: More Water To Come

Manohar said that the residents of the city no need to panic on the matter as the board supplies 1,470 MLD of water daily across the city. After May Bengaluru will get additional 775 MLD of water following the commission of the Cauvery fifth stage project on May 15. Currently, the need of the city and its outskirts is 2,100 MLD of water.

According to the BWSSB Chairman, people living on the outskirts of Bengaluru depend on borewells. Many lakes around the city are drying up and this has also affected the people. Four dams in the Cauvery basin, have sufficient water to meet the demand, he said.

“The city Needs Only 1.54 Tmcft of water a month. Apart from the city, its outskirts also depend on Cauvery water. The city and its outskirts need 17 tmcft of water till July. The dams now have 34 tmcft of water,” he said.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Use Treated Water For Secondary Use

The board has appealed to people residing on the outskirts of the city, to use treated water for secondary purposes in order to save drinking water. It informed that about 1,300 MLD water is available daily.

“This apart, the board will take experts’ suggestions to fill the lakes in the city with treated water to help recharge the groundwater table,” Ramprasath Manohar said.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: 200 New Borewells

The board has given the green light to start digging 200 borewells, a venture that is set to begin sooner rather than later. Currently, because the Cauvery fifth stage project remains incomplete, only 40,000 BWSSB water connections can be supplied to the 110 villages recently incorporated into the city. To solve this critical problem, we have mobilized 79 tankers to deliver free water to the regions most in need.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Opposition To Protest On Monday

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka informed that his party will hold a massive protest on Monday over the issue. responding to it, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar requested the Opposition to give constructive suggestions to overcome the drinking water crisis in the city.

