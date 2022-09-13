Begusarai: One person was killed and several injured in separate firing incidents at various locations in Bihar’s Begusarai on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. Police personnel are present on the spot and an investigation is underway, it added.Also Read - Bhopal School Bus Rape: 3-yr-old Nursery Girl Raped by Driver; Accused Arrested

One person killed, nine injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations today. CCTV footage being examined by police: SP Begusarai

As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured.

Begusarai, Bihar | Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital: Doctor, Govt hospital in Teghra As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured.

Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital, said a doctor at government hospital in Teghra.