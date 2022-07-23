Patna: 11 kanwariyas were arrested in a drunken state in Bihar’s Jamui district on Saturday. The devotees of Lord Shiva, travelling in two SUVs, were returning to their native places after offering water at Deoghar. They were intercepted during a vehicle checking campaign of Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALFT) at Mahesha Pather checkpost under Chakai police station in the district, and four liquor bottles were seized from them.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Most 'Atrocity Prone' State For Dalits, SCs And STs In India, Bihar Follows

Chakai SHO and ALTF in-charge, Chandeshwar Prasad Yadav said, “We were deployed at Mahesha Pather check post for the vehicle checking. The team has intercepted two luxury vehicles having registration numbers BR30 PA 1637 and BR01 DJ 0662. When the officials asked those in the vehicles to step out from the car for checking, they could smell alcohol. During the breathing analysis test, they also found positive.” Also Read - Two Kids Injured In Country-Made Bomb Blast In Bihar's Gaya, Bomb Squad Rushed To Spot

“During checking of the vehicles, the ALTF team also found 4 liquor bottles from the car,” he said. The arrested kanwariyas were identified as Kishan Kumar, Umesh Kumar Mahto, Ranjit Rao, Pankaj Gupta, Vishal Kumar Mahto, Ramu Mahto, all natives of Sitamarhi district while Gaurav Kumar, Shashi Bhushan Arya, Ranjit Kumar and Aman Kumar are the natives of Parsa Bazar in Patna district. Also Read - Tying Knot For Second Time Won't Be Easy In Bihar. New Remarriage Rules Here

“They have been booked under the Liquor Prohibition Act (Amendment) 2018 in Chakai police station and arrested,” Yadav said. It is to be noted that liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.