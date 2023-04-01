Home

Bihar

14 Injured As Two Groups Clash In Bihar’s Nalanda, Stone Pelting, Arson Reported; Section 144 Imposed

Tense scenes were also witnessed in the Nalanda district after clashes broke out between two groups near Gagan Diwan under Laheri Police Station area. Miscreants hurled stones and several vehicles were torched in the area.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Nalanda: Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession a day after 'Ram Navami', in Nalanda district, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_31_2023_000181B)

Nalanda: At least 14 people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Bihar’s Nalanda during a Ram Navami procession on Friday. Miscreants hurled stones and several vehicles were torched near Gagan Diwan under the Laheri Police Station area. “14 people were brought here. Of them, 4 had suffered bullet injuries, out of which 3 have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. One person is admitted to ICU. All are stable,” Dr Viswajeet Kumar, Sadar Hospital, Nalanda told ANI.

Clashes were also erupted between two groups in Sasaram after Ram Navami celebrations. Stones were pelted and bullets were also fired, according to reports. Security has been stepped up in the area to maintain law and order.

“We are getting the details of the incident through CCTV footage, drone camera and videography…On the basis of the evidence, the miscreants will be identified. They will not be spared, strict action will be taken,” Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed across the city as a preventive measure,” Nalanda DM added.

Speaking to ANI, Nalanda SP Ashok Mishra said, “We are patrolling the area. The situation is peaceful now. Patrolling will be done through the night and Saturday morning. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed and a request has been made for suspension of the internet.”

Clashes in West Bengal’s Howrah

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in violence-hit Howrah. Internet services have been suspended in some areas within the jurisdiction of Howrah Town, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate till 2 am Saturday in the wake of violence.West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has demanded NIA probe over Howrah violence.

“This whole violence has been orchestrated by Mamata Banerjee. She has done this to retain her Muslim votes because her Muslim vote bank was diminishing in the by-election. I have written a letter to HM Amit Shah demanding an NIA inquiry into the violence on Ram Navami in Howrah. Amit Shah spoke to me over phone and assured me that he will monitor the causes of this entire violence,” Majundar said

