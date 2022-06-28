Patna: At least 16 people died on Tuesday in 7 districts of Bihar due to thunderstorms. Expressing condolence to the bereaved family members, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased.Also Read - Corona Returning in Bihar? 37 Inmates Test COVID Positive in Beur Jail, Cases on Rise in Patna

A similar incident happened in May this year when over 33 people were killed in thunderstorm-related incidents in Bihar.

A total of 16 people have died in 7 districts of Bihar due to thunderstorms. CM Nitish Kumar, while expressing his condolences, announced Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased: CMO — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

