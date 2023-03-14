Home

18-Year-Old Medical Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Kota Hostel

The deceased hails from Bihar's West Champaran district and she came to Kota in June last year and enrolled herself in a coaching institute for NEET preparations, police said.

NEET Student Dies By Suicide In Kota Hostel: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in a hostel at Kota on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shembul Parveen. The deceased hails from Bihar’s West Champaran district and she came to Kota in June last year and enrolled herself in a coaching institute for NEET preparations, police said.

According to the police, the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained as there was no suicide note recovered from her room. The girl’s family, however, said that she was upset at the low marks in the tests.

The teen’s parents were in Kota for the last couple of days to find her a new hostel as she had complained about the food being served there, police said. The parents had gone out to look for new accommodation for the girl. When they came back they saw their daughter hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, cops said.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem and a case under section 174 of Cr. P.C. has been lodged for investigation, Circle Inspector (Dadabari) Rajesh Pathak said This is the fifth such incident that has taken place in Kota in the last two and a half months. At least 15 coaching institute students, including NEET aspirants, died by suicide in the city in 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

