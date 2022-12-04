2 Coaches Of Mahabodhi Express Detach From Moving Train In Bihar

Two coaches of the Mahabodhi Express running from Gaya to Delhi got separated from the engine on Saturday.

2 Coaches Of Mahabodhi Express Detach From Moving Train In Bihar (Representational image)

Patna: Two coaches of the Mahabodhi Express running from Gaya to Delhi got separated from the engine on Saturday on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway section in Bihar’s Rohtas district after the train reportedly met with an accident. Fortunately, a big tragedy was averted and no one was hurt in the accident. As per reports, the train was stopped for about 42 minutes before the engineering department connected it and got it running again.

A team of RPF and GRP also reached the spot.

The train was running normally when suddenly two bogies got separated from the engine between Sasaram and Karabandia station. A major accident was averted due to the presence of mind of the driver and the guard.

The railway officials rushed to the spot immediately while the department has ordered a probe into this negligence.