Aurangabad: Over 45 people on Wednesday fell sick after eating adulterated food in Bihar's Aurangabad district, news agency IANS reported. As per the report, some people had gathered in Orani village under Goh block to attend a wedding ceremony in one Amrendra Kumar Mehta's house on Tuesday night. A few minutes after eating the food, they all complained of severe stomach ache, headache and vomiting.

Soon after they developed the health condition, they were rushed to Primary Health Center (PHC) in Goh for treatment. Out of the total 45 people who fell sick, 15 were admitted in critical condition, and later, they were referred to Sadar hospital.

Some of the victims have been identified as Jay Prakash Pathak, Piyush Kumar Mehta, Santosh Kumar, Saurav Kumar, Rahul Pandey, Abhishek Kumar, Aman Kumar, Sujit Kumar. The doctors of PHC Goh claimed that they are victims of food poisoning.