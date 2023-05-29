Home

45 Students Fall Sick, 5 Critical After Chameleon Found in Mid-Day Meal in Bihar’s Supaul

After the incident was reported, officials of Bhimpur police station reached the school and investigated the food served to the students - and they found a chameleon in it.

Earlier, a dead snake was found in the mid-day meal at a government school in Araria district.

Patna: Over 45 students fell sick and several of them were admitted to hospital on Monday after chameleon was found in mid-day meal in Bihar’s Supaul district. The incident was reported at government middle school located in Thudi village under Bhimpur police station in the district.

The matter came to limelight after the mid-day meal was served to students on Monday and after eating the food, many students complained of vomiting and stomach ache.

School teachers and the villagers immediately took 45 children to the common health centre Narpatganj for the treatment. Five of them are said to be in critical condition.

After the incident, officials of Bhimpur police station reached the school and investigated the food served to the students – and they found a chameleon in it.

Earlier, a dead snake was found in the mid-day meal at a government school in Araria district. Dozens of students fell sick after eating the food and were admitted to a hospital.

After the incident was reported, senior officers such as SDM, the SDO and the DSP reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

In a similar incident on 18 May this year, one dead lizard was found in the mid-day meal in Bihar’s Saran district. Around 35 students fell sick after eating the food.

Another incident was also reported in July 2014, when 23 school children had died in Saran district after consuming a mid-day meal which was allegedly contaminated with pesticides. After the incident, the state government had assured that covered kitchens would be constructed in all the 70,000-odd schools in the state where mid-day meals are served.

