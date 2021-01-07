A minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by 5 men in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on January 4. According to the police, the victim is aged around 16 years and is a student of Class X. The incident happened when the girl was going to attend her coaching classes and was forcibly taken away to an abandoned house and raped by 5 men, Times of India reported. Also Read - This Bihar School Was Shut After Principal Tested Covid-19 Positive

The matter was reported to the police in Tuesday night, following which an FIR was lodged against five youths. While two of the accused have been named, rest three are unknown.

One of the accused has been arrested, who has been identified as Mohammad Izhar. Another accused, who is the victim's classmate and and a minor, too, had managed to escape and raids were on to nab him. Further investigation is on and efforts are underway to catch all accused.